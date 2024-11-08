'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets finally ditches father's legacy, and he'll be better off for it

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Kevin Beets currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona with his alleged partner Faith Teng. He has been a part of the Discovery show since Season 3 and has been in the mining business for the last 16 years.

However, Kevin has been mining with his father since he was 13 years old, and he has been running crews since he was 19. Since the end of Season 6, Kevin has been running Tony's resurrected dredge while facing multiple family conflicts. Over the past decade, the Beets have faced numerous changes that have drifted the father-son duo apart. In recent years, tensions have flared between the two, prompting Kevin to assemble his mining crew for the first time. Tony sets an ambitious goal of 5,000 ounces with his other children and nephew. This shift has ignited a fierce power struggle that threatens to redefine their family legacy.

Kevin Beets was replaced by Monica Beets in 'Gold Rush' Season 14

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Kevin Beets took a brief hiatus in 'Gold Rush' Season 14. However, family patriarch Tony Beets opted to hand the reins to his daughter, Monica Beets, rather than reserving a spot for Kevin. This unexpected decision sparked a heated clash between father and son.

Their tensions escalated as they disagreed on adjusting the trommel's roller rings, resulting in persistent machinery malfunctions. The disputes escalated into a major confrontation, prompting Kevin to walk away, even after Tony extended an offer for his claim. It was a dramatic turning point in their tumultuous family saga.

Tony Beets gives Parker Schnabel praise that his son Kevin needed

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets has long felt the sting of being overlooked by his father, Tony Beets. Despite pouring his heart and soul into their family legacy, recognition has often eluded him. His disappointment deepened when Tony publicly lauded Parker Schnabel for acquiring the Dominion Creek property and the equipment set to go on sale.

Tony praised Parker for his hard work and dedication, expressing excitement about partnering with someone so committed to success in gold mining. Meanwhile, Kevin craved acknowledgment and validation but instead found silence from his father. The contrast between their treatment left Kevin feeling heartbroken and unappreciated.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 will premiere Friday, November 8 at 8 pm ET on Discovery.