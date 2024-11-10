'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel's crew risks falling apart without Tyson Lee

'Gold Rush' star Tyson Lee, a gold miner from Parker Schnabel's crew, has played a key role in several of the miner's successful projects

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' star Tyson Lee, a gold miner from Parker Schnabel's crew, has played a key role in several of the miner's successful projects. Originally from West Vancouver, he currently resides in Quesnel, British Columbia. He has appeared in multiple installments of the Discovery show and has dedicated his social media to sharing the behind-the-scenes of his mining.

Tyson is an indispensable member of Parker's crew, serving as a crucial pillar of the operation. Without him, the entire mining effort could collapse. Additionally, he has a deep understanding of gold mining, and his natural talent for the craft was on full display in the premiere episode. His years of experience and sharp instincts keep operations running smoothly, making him an irreplaceable asset to the crew. Parker instructed his crew to mine at his Dominion Creek property, but Tyson quickly realized something was off. It didn't take long for him to sense that there was simply no gold to be found. With a sharp eye and years of experience, Tyson immediately recognized the looming problem and delivered the news to Parker that the area wasn't ready to wash.

'Gold Rush' star Tyson Lee works for Parker Schnabel (Instagram/@goldrushtyson)

Tyson Lee kicked off his 'Gold Rush' career as a Parker Schnabel's rock truck driver

Tyson Lee made his 'Gold Rush' debut in Season 6 and joined Parker Schnabel's crew as a rock truck driver. Since then, he has become a standout star, quickly making his mark on Parker's team. He has shown his dedication and work ethic which stood out and helped him quickly earn a spot on the plant team.

However, Tyson's skills and reliability were recognized by Parker and his teammates. Over time, Tyson has proved himself to be a dependable and hardworking member of Parker's crew which helped him to land a vital role in managing the operations while taking over the day-to-day tasks. After being introduced to the mining world by his custodians, he has consistently risen to the challenge and his unwavering commitment has made him fans' favorite.

Tyson Lee kicked off his career as a Parker Schnabel's rock truck driver (Instagram/@goldrushtyson)

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel lands worst cleanup record

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel recently placed his biggest gamble yet, risking everything to acquire the Dominion Creek claim. Unfortunately, the bet didn’t pay off as he had hoped. While Tony Beets struck it rich with a record-breaking haul, Parker's season opener was a stark contrast. He ended up with the worst cleanup record in the premiere week.

With six years remaining on his license, Parker has set his hopes on an ambitious goal, at least 10,000 ounces of gold per year. However, his season got off to a rocky start, netting only 5.6 ounces worth around $4,000, leaving him with a disappointing result and the unenviable title of the worst cleanup on the show so far. With the stakes higher than ever, Parker now faces the risk of jeopardizing his entire career.

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel lands worst cleanup record (Instagram/@goldrushparker)

'Gold Rush' Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Discovery.