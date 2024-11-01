Clint Eastwood’s 'Juror #2' will hope to erase the memory of his $16M box office bomb

Stakes are high for Clint Eastwood as he plans to conclude his directorial journey with 'Juror #2'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2' is making waves among the audience. Being hailed as the final film from the 94-year-old filmmaker, the legal thriller arrives in cinemas on Friday, November 1. The film received largely positive reviews from critics who attended its premiere at AFI Fest on Sunday, October 27.

In the lead role, Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp, a juror on a high-profile murder trial where all the clues and evidence suggest that the accused is guilty. However, things take a twist when Kemp realizes that he might have committed the very crime he's sitting in judgment over. The movie deals with the theme of moral conflict in the high stakes premise. The film is important in Eastwood's career as it not only marks his final movie but also offers him an opportunity to redeem the shortcomings of his previous release..

Clint Eastwood's 2021 release was a box-office disaster

'Juror #2' has been receiving rave reviews, with Joey Magidson of Awards Radar saying, "Juror #2 is Clint Eastwood’s best movie in years. The third act is sloppy and a weak point, but this is a really entertaining flick. Zoey Deutch and J.K. Simmons stand out in strong supporting roles. A crackerjack legal and moral thriller."

Another critic added, "JUROR #2: Eastwood puts the American justice system under a microscope and builds to one of the most thought provoking finale of his career. In a just world, Clint would be taking home his third Best Picture statue. The best film of the year and it’s not even close"

However, Eastwood's previous release 'Cry Macho' was a box office dud. Released in 2021, Eastwood not only directed and produced the neo-Western drama, but also featured in the lead role. However, the movie pulled in lukewarm reviews and a modest box office return. While its visuals and score were praised, the film was heavily criticized for its screenplay. Even Eastwood's performance garnered mixed reactions. Made with a budget of $33 million, the film earned only $16 million.

'Juror #2' is Clint Eastwood's swan song

Eastwood has dedicated close to seven decades to television and great cinema. He started with a minor role in 'Revenge of the Creature' (1955) and rose to prominence with CBS's 'Rawhide' which started airing in 1959. In his remarkable career, he has delivered several commercial successes such as 'Every Which Way but Loose' and 'The Outlaw Josey Wales'.

Since 'Cry Macho' turned out to be a disappointment for fans, Eastwood needed to redeem himself by delivering a masterpiece. And 'Juror #2' seems to be it! The film currently has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The box office verdict isn't far and we hope that the film gets its due recognition. 'Juror #2' features Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch, Toni Collette, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, and Kiefer Sutherland, in pivotal roles.

