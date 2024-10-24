'Canary Black' Review: Kate Beckinsale's spy-thriller is a classic example of great potential gone to waste

Prime Video's 'Canary Black' follows a CIA agent as she grapples with a dangerous choice when her husband gets kidnapped

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Hollywood time and again has tried its best to transform female lead actors into bankable femme fatales but sadly, there are only a handful of woman-led action movies that successfully carve a name for themselves into the hearts of the fans but sadly, Prime Video's latest flick 'Canary Black' fails to impicate the same very sucess.

I had great hopes for this film, but as I watched it, I felt as if I was seeing a narrative that had been combined with several other popular films. For example, husband kidnapping may be borrowed from 'Salt,' while racing against time to rescue the country comes mostly from the 'Mission Impossible' franchise and other espionage thrillers, and hiding your true identity from your spouse is a common Hollywood cliche found in a plethora of films. So, what precisely is 'Canary Black' offering us in terms of something new is the greatest question, and unfortunately, I couldn't get my hands on the fresh thing that makes this movie to stand out among the throng of other espionage thriller flicks.

Recycled tropes weaken the narrative of 'Canary Black'

To summarise, the premise of 'Canary Black' is straightforward and basic, with an attempt to tell a story that blends high-stakes espionage with personal sacrifice. The plot focuses around CIA agent Avery Graves (Kate Beckinsale), who is put in a tough situation when her husband, David Brooks (Rupert Friend), is kidnapped by a criminal organization looking for a secret project known as 'Canary Black.' This buildup presents a simple dilemma to pick between national security and personal allegiance.

However, as the story unfolds, the film quickly devolves into a predictable series of events that lack the depth and tension expected of an espionage thriller. Not only that, but the film is incredibly predictable, with rehashed tropes rather than innovative ideas. Even the husband's safety and national security appeared unimportant due to surface-level drama, which reduced Avery's interior battle to a series of uncomplicated action sequences.

Pierre Morel’s direction in 'Canary Black' misses the mark

Pierre Morel, the director of 'Canary Black', does his best to capture the suspense and thrill in the movie, similar to his huge success 'Taken', but the film falls into the trap of mediocrity and squandered chances. The most glaring issue for him has to be the squandered potential of the storyline, where, although utilizing the clichéd trope, Morel could have done so much better. He could have expanded the setup of husband's abduction, but his direction takes the movie into an uninspiring story. In addition, Avery's character appears to be one-dimensional, which also undermines Kate Beckinsale's performance.

Beckinsale provides charisma to the character, skillfully portraying a talented spy trapped in a perilous scenario. Her ability to manage action sequences is admirable, and she personifies the character's resolve and depth, even if the screenplay does not completely explore these qualities. Despite her brilliance, Beckinsale frequently seems confined by the one-dimensional quality of her character, which limits her capacity to lift the narrative above mediocrity. Overall, 'Canary Black' had a lot of potential but struggles to be memorable due to its predictable narrative and weak directing. So, if you like Beckinsale, you should see the movie because of her awesome avatar, but if you like Morel, you should ignore it since it will disappoint you greatly.

