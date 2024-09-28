'Deadpool & Wolverine' absolutely shred MCU movies in hilarious deleted scene

The MCU's Multiverse Saga has built its lore through films like 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Deadpool & Wolverine', and others

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A deleted scene from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' pokes fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) confusing multiverse movies, particularly 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The MCU's Multiverse Saga has established its multiversal lore through shows like 'Loki' and films such as 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', and 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

The deleted scene, shared by DiscussingFilm on X, features Paradox explaining the multiverse to Deadpool. Paradox mentions the infinite universes, prompting Deadpool to quip, "Please, you don’t think I’ve seen ‘Doctor Hand and The Quantumverse of Madness." Paradox dismisses Earth-10005 as a 'tiny speck' and reveals a 'true universe' exists in a secret timeline, guarded by the TVA.

What does the deleted scene mean for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

In the deleted scene from 'Deadpool & Wolverine', Wade Wilson's reaction to Paradox's explanation of the MCU multiverse hints that Deadpool already understands its problems thanks to his fourth-wall-breaking abilities. Familiar with real-life figures like Hugh Jackman and Kevin Feige, and aware of events in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', Deadpool might even surpass the TVA's knowledge of Kang the Conqueror and Loki.

Paradox reveals a shocking concept, a 'true universe' existing in a 'secret timeline', potentially tying into Phase 6's 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'. This mysterious universe's meaning remains unclear, possibly introducing a new multiversal concept, serving as 'Avengers: Secret Wars' Battleworld location, or referencing the real-life universe, previously visited by She-Hulk in the 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' finale. This leaves fans eagerly anticipating its significance in the Multiverse Saga.

Will Deadpool be the most powerful character in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'?

Deadpool's unique ability to understand and learn from the MCU like a real-life fan makes him an incredibly powerful character, potentially crucial in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'. He can gather important information about the multiverse and beyond, including the fact that DC’s Henry Cavill is in the MCU.

This self-awareness might also play a key role in an Avengers film. This proposal is conceptually related to the 'Secret Wars' reboot by enabling Deadpool to reshape the multiverse using his understanding of Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics.

There is a cut scene in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' that offers a clue about what Paradox was referring to regarding the secret universe. This could give the location of the TVA which has not been known in the MCU previous to this. While He Who Remains' Citadel exists at the End of Time, the TVA's existence outside the multiverse has already been implied. However, Paradox's statement may instead introduce a new MCU universe, home to powerful entities like The Watchers, The Living Tribunal, and The One Above All – cosmic beings overseeing Marvel's vast landscape.

'Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to stream on Disney+ starting from Tuesday, October 1.