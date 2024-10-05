Agatha Harkness's big lie could be the key to unlocking the secrets of 'Agatha All Along'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Agatha Harkness, as seen in 'WandaVision' and now 'Agatha All Along', is nothing if not a force to be reckoned with. Her vast knowledge of magic and ability to manipulate others has made her a powerful figure in the MCU. However, while Agatha's magical powers are unquestionable, her claim of having walked the Witches' Road – a dangerous magical trial that only the strongest witches survive – is starting to seem like a lie. Agatha may be using her cunningness to cover up her lack of firsthand experience, which could have dire consequences as the series progresses.

The Witches' Road is known for being deadly, with witches often dying in their first attempts to survive it. Agatha’s supposed success in completing this trial sets her apart, making her a legend among witches. But the deeper we get into the show 'Agatha All Along', the more doubts arise about the legitimacy of her claim. From her nervous reactions to the trials, her inability to summon the Road on her own, and her attempts to bypass its requirements, there are plenty of red flags suggesting that Agatha might not have walked the Witches' Road at all.

Is Agatha Harkness lying about her past on the Witches' Road?

Agatha’s discomfort with the Witches' Road becomes apparent early on when she talks with Teen, who is eager to take on the trial. Rather than encouraging him with the confidence of someone who's been through it before, Agatha appears uneasy and restless. This uneasiness continues when she attempts to assemble a coven, forgetting the critical need for a green witch, which raises questions about her true experience. Even when she finally gathers her coven, she fails to properly summon the Road and has to rely on different approaches to open the gate.

Agatha’s behavior once on the Road has only added to our suspicions. During the first trial, she hesitates, refuses to drink the required wine, and even tries to escape the trial house. Her actions may be hinting at the fact that she is unfamiliar with the process, despite claiming to have walked the Road before. If Agatha had truly completed the trials in the past, she would know better than to try and manipulate them. Instead, she looks like someone out of her depth, struggling to keep up with the demands of the trial.

Can Agatha Harkness really be trusted on the Witches' Road?

Agatha has a history of manipulating others and using shortcuts to gain power. In 'WandaVision', she tries to steal Wanda's chaos magic instead of developing her own abilities, and she uses the Darkhold to enhance her powers. These examples suggest that Agatha isn’t the type of witch to go through something as brutal as the Witches' Road if she could avoid it. Her attempt to have the coven attack her with magic for her own gain shows that she’s still more interested in stealing power than earning it.

Furthermore, the lack of details surrounding her supposed previous walk on the Road adds more fuel to the fire. While there are rumors about her journey, most of them are filled with skepticism, especially regarding the fates of the witches who supposedly walked with her. This, combined with Lilia Calderu’s vision urging someone to "save Agatha," suggests that something deeper is at play. If Agatha truly hasn’t walked the Road before, her deception could have massive repercussions for the rest of the series, leaving her coven in far greater danger than they realize.

