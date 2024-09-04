From Masa's death to Suzie's mysterious past, 6 burning questions 'Sunny' Season 2 must answer

Apple TV+'s 'Sunny' concludes its run with ten episodes, leaving us with major cliffhangers

KYOTO, JAPAN: 'Sunny' on Apple TV+ was an instant attention grabber, courtesy of its mysterious plot with elements of quirkiness. The show, premiered with two episodes on July 10, introducing us to the grief-stricken life of Suzie Sakamoto, an American woman who loses her Japanese husband and son in a plane crash. Her life takes a twist when she is gifted a homebot by a man claiming to be her husband's colleague. This sets her on a chase for the truth about her husband's mysterious work as a roboticist while facing an imminent threat from the Yakuza.

'Sunny' Season 1 concluded with Episode 10, aired on September 4. While it delivers the much-awaited face-off between Suzie Sakamoto (Rashida Jones) and the Yakuza, several mysteries remain unaddressed. If the show gets renewed for another season, we hope to get answers to these six burning questions:

1. How did Masa Sakamoto die?

'Sunny' opened with the tragic news of Masa Sakamoto (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and his son Zen dying in a plane crash. But as the series progressed, we received hints that they might be still alive. Our speculations partially came true as Suzie was able to find Zen. However, the mystery around Masa remains unaddressed.

In 'Sunny' Episode 10, Hime mentioned that Masa is dead but we are still not ready to believe it. In the final moments of the season, Suzie found a note from Masa in which he said there still might be time for him to tell her he loves her. What could he possibly mean by that? For now, our only hope is that he returns in Season 2 and the Sakamoto family has a happy reunion. If not, we deserve to know how he died.

2. Why did Suzie Sakamoto leave America?

Suzie Sakamoto has a complex past in 'Sunny'. Ten years ago, she left her life and relationships in America to start afresh in Japan. A decade has passed and she still has no friends or family to rely on. She occasionally mentioned a friend named Dee who also isn't a part of her life anymore.

'Sunny' Season 1 doesn't reveal what happened in Suzie's life in her home country that compelled her to leave everything behind.

3. Why does Noriko Sakamoto want to stay in prison?

In 'Sunny' Episode 6, Noriko Sakamoto (Judy Ongg) got herself arrested in a shoplifting case. When Suzie tried to bail her out, she refused. For the remaining episodes, she stayed in jail, occasionally calling Suzie to check on her.

Season 1 didn't explain her intentions behind deliberately going to prison. Could it be her desperate act to deal with her loneliness?

We saw how Suzie blocked her out after Masa's death. Even her friends stopped hanging out with her, leaving her to grieve alone. Noriko doesn't appear to be a person who can stay isolated. She may have chosen to go to prison where she could socialize with fellow inmates.

4. Who is Mixxy?

Mixxy (annie the clumsy) is a mysterious character in 'Sunny'. A part-time bartender suddenly becomes friends with Suzie and accompanies her in all her dangerous endeavors. While Suzie trusts her, Sunny has reservations.

If you have already watched the show's finale episode, you'll know that Mixxy's character has a major twist. She volunteers to take Sunny for repair to Tokyo in a truck. Much to our shock, she is accompanied by a Yakuza member. Does this mean that she has been an undercover Yakuza member all along? Or could she be betraying Yakuza? Mixxy's real intention is the major cliffhanger for 'Sunny' Season 2.

5. Why did Masa Sakamoto lie to Suzie throughout their marriage?

Suzie Sakamoto was married to Masa for ten years and had a child together. Yet, Suzie was clueless about Masa's actual profession. While Masa was an accomplished roboticist, Suzie believed that he worked in refrigerators.

We are as clueless as Suzie as to why Masa lied to her about his profession in the first place. The fact that he started their relationship with a lie makes us wonder if he ever loved her enough. And could the lack of love be the reason why Suzie turned out to be a reserved and isolated woman?

6. Who is Dee?

Somewhere in the middle of the series, a character named Dee is mentioned. We see Suzie texting Dee when she is suffering emotionally. Despite Suzie's attempt to patch up, Dee doesn't want to forgive.

This character was earlier mentioned when Mixxy and Suzie were lost in the woods and Suzie mentioned her fling with a woman. The two-time mention of Dee may not be random and she could be pivotal to Suzie's mysterious past.

With so much yet to explore, we can't wait for 'Sunny' Season 2 to be announced.