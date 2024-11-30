Former 'BiP' star Brooklyn Willie goes full MAGA as she announces engagement

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 may not have offered Brooklyn Willie love, but after leaving the beach, she found her mate. "I never imagined a love like this was possible until I met you. Wilson Nugent, I love you more than anything and I can’t wait to be your WIFE!! ❤️💍." Brooklyn raved about her recently engaged boyfriend on Instagram on Thursday, November 28.

Brooklyn shared a rotating collection of romantic photos from a picture session with Wilson, her new fiancé. She grasped her man's hand and hugged him while wearing a flowery sundress. Wilson, who maintains a secret social media presence, chose to wear a cowboy hat, jeans, and a checkered button-down shirt. A black puffer jacket complemented it. Brooklyn also boldly displayed her engagement ring in a few of the photos. In the comments section, Brooklyn, who first made an appearance on Zach Shallcross's season of 'The Bachelor' earlier in 2023, got encouraging words from other Bachelor Nation alumni.

BiP’s Brooklyn Willie announces engagement to Wilson Nugent (Facebook/@wilson.nugent.1)

Who is Wilson Nugent?

Brooklyn hard-launched her beau for the first time, less than a week after viewers watched her leave the 'BiP' beach last year. Not much is known about Wilson, but the newly engaged man hails from Gilmer, Texas.

Usually shy from public endearment, Wilson took to his Facebook account to commemorate the beautiful moment.

From a quick glance through his social media, it looks like he is a rodeo racer just like Brooklyn and a devoted Trump supporter.

BiP’s Brooklyn Willie is now engaged to Wilson Nugent (Facebook/@wilson.nugent.1)

Brooklyn Willie's Bachelor journey was short-lived

Brooklyn's experience on Zach's Bachelor season was far more extensive than her brief one on Paradise. Shortly before their hometowns, she was kicked out.

Zach said it was unjust to Brooklyn that he wasn't "fully confident and fully sure" before meeting her family. Brooklyn expressed her gratitude for her time with Zach in an Instagram post that reflected on her departure.

She stated, "This entire journey has helped shape me in the best way possible. I truly feel I was able to find myself again after having been so lost for so long."

Former 'BiP' star Brooklyn Willie dated ex 'Bachelor' star Zach Shallcross (Facebook/@brooklynwillie)

Former 'Bachelor' star Brooklyn Willie made a career move

Since leaving Mexico, Brooklyn has had other life updates than a new fiancé. She began working as a realtor last summer and is bringing her playful attitude to her business, according to her Instagram.

Regarding a listing in a TikTok with a Barbie movie theme, she wrote, "Whether you’re Career Barbie, President Barbie, or Realtor Barbie, this is your dream kitchen," adding in the caption that the home "is no Mojo Dojo Casa."