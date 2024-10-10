Forget Batman cameo, we desperately need this iconic DC character to appear in ‘The Penguin’

HBO's 'The Penguin' is so compelling that it doesn’t even need Batman to make an impact but it could utilize the presence of one beloved DC character

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' is making strong buzz among fans for all the right reasons. Colin Farrell has left everyone amused with his transformation to play Oz Cobb aka The Penguin. Opposite him features Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, also known as The Hangman, and oh boy, she is absolutely killing it with her chilling presence as an antagonist.

While Farrell is perfectly acing the 'The Batman' spin-off, fans are still curious if the superhero (played by Robert Pattinson in the 2022 film) will make an appearance in the series. Now, as much as we love Batman, here's an unpopular opinion- 'The Penguin' doesn't need a Batman cameo. Instead, the show needs to bring back an iconic DC character whose presence will not only enrich the narrative of the series but also make way for more projects centred on this character. We are talking about Catwoman.

Batman's cameo would only kill the vibe of 'The Penguin'

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' (@warnerbros)

Honestly speaking, 'The Penguin' has been going great so far. Carmine Falcone is dead and Oz wants to be the next kingpin of Gotham's underworld. However, Falcone's children- Alberto and Sofia are next in line to take over. While Oz takes care of Alberto in the very first episode, he still has to deal with Sofia and Carmine's brother Luca.

Matt Reeves earlier confirmed that Batman wouldn't be a part of the series but fans still had high hopes. But the decision to not have Batman would eventually work in the favor of the show. It is refreshing to see Oz shining on his own as the spotlight remains on Gotham's crime world instead of getting overshadowed by Batman's cape.

Catwoman would perfectly fit in 'The Penguin' storyline

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in 'The Batman' (@warnerbros)

If anyone could make waves in Gotham without stealing Oz’s thunder, it's Selina Kyle (played by Zoe Kravitz). In 2022's 'The Batman', she was a hero in the making tangled up in Gotham's web of lies. Catwoman would make a seamless addition to the cast as she already has a deep connection with the Falcone family. Carmine was her father and it would be interesting to see her cross paths with her half-sister Sofia, the lead villain of the series.

With a shared history and complicated familial bond, things could be intense really quickly. Her presence would not only push the narrative into emotionally charged territory but would also raise the stakes.

In 'The Batman', she is seen leaving Gotham but it's only a matter of time before she returns. She could even pair up with Oz to take down the Falcone family, which would be a juicy twist in Gotham's crime scene. Moreover, having Catwoman in this show would let her evolve outside of Batman's shadow, which is something that has been long due.

Three episodes of 'The Penguin' are available to stream on Max