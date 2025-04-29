Two familiar faces might return as pro dancers for ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — hint: one’s a beloved host

This famous sibling duo is speculated to trade their mics and score paddles for dance shoes in 'DWTS' season 34

After the revelation of Robert Irwin's participation in the upcoming 'DWTS' Season 34, viewers are anticipating other celebrities on the show, but what may come as a surprise is not just the celebrity cast but also a change-up in the judges' panel. Fans are speculating whether the brother sister duo Julianne Hough and Derek Hough will be trading score paddles and mics for dancing shoes, following a recent interview, where Julianne shared her love for the stage, “I came from being on the show as a dancer to a judge to a host, [but] I miss being on the dance floor," she told TV Insider.

Given how much Julianne enjoyed her time on stage, winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy twice, once in season 4 and then again in season 5, it won't be a surprise if she appears as a pro, ready to give other contestants a run for their lives. She added, "Last season was just so joyful and fun. I pitched to the producers if there was any way we could do a fake-out [where I’d take off an outer layer and reveal a dance outfit]. They were like, ‘We love this idea!’ I talked to Val. We created the dance. It was fun!”

Juliane has worn many hats in the competition after being victorious as a pro dancer. She appeared as a judge in seasons 19 through 21, before leaving once again, only to return as a host for seasons 32 and 33. However, speaking of how challenging it would be to do both, Julianne said, “I don’t know how I could do both (hosting as well as competing). Maybe that just means more dance [performances for me]. I will say I love working with Alfonso [Ribeiro, co-host]. Not many hosts on TV shows get to host, perform, and interact with the competitors the way we get to. I feel like Alfonso and I are a winning duo.”

Derek Hough, six-time winner of the coveted trophy, was also seen re-igniting the dance floor in season 33 with Mark Ballas. However, when asked about his thoughts on getting back as a pro, he told the aforementioned outlet, "It depends on if I go on tour or not. If I do go on tour, I’m limited to how much I can dance in the show. I think if I could have more time to perform on the show, I’d love to.” It's no secret that Derek thrives on the energy of live tours, connecting with fans might be one of his true passions, which he wouldn't trade for anything. Reflecting on his recent tour, Derek wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, "Completing 3 tours, 2 Different Productions, 110 shows, and sharing the beauty of dance with over 220,000 people has made this one of the most incredible years ever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

He also added, "It’s hard to believe we did it after all that has happened this year. Thank you for supporting and joining us on this beautiful adventure. Until next time, my friends, @hayley.erbert and I are GRATEFUL beyond words." Having said that, the thrill of performing live may just outshine the glittering trophy for Derek. While the show has not yet revealed who will be on the judge's panel, one thing remains certain: if the duo returns as pro dancers on the show, it will be a comeback no one would want to miss!