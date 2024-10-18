Who is 'FLVBW' star Kalyani Saha Chawla's daughter? Tahira is a chip off the old block

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla is a single mother looking to resume dating life

GREATER LONDON, ENGLAND: With its subject of Delhi vs Mumbai in its most recent season, 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' has excited fans even more. Joining the original cast of the reality show, Kalyani Saha Chawla, a proud mother of 24-year-old Tahira Tara Chawla, made her debut.

Kalyani is an entrepreneur who founded the premium silverware company Razon. As the former VP of Dior India, she possesses a wardrobe that is "probably bigger than most apartments." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi both praise her trademark silver masterpieces. With her keen sense of humor, chic attire, and much more, Kalyani brought fresh perspectives to the series.

At one point, the single mother made an impression by showing up stylishly late on a Vespa. She considers herself a Bengal Tigress and is proud of her Bengali heritage. Her 24-year-old daughter Tahira, who works in London at the moment, lives with her. In a nutshell, Kalyani is a gypsy at heart, a connoisseur of beauty, and a hard-working businesswoman. Her daughter is already carrying on her mother's legacy.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla with daughter Tahira Tara Chawla (Instagram/tahira_tara)

Kalyani Saha Chawla shares Tahira Tara Chawla with ex-Vishal Chawla

Tahira is the daughter of Ravissant family members Kalyani and Vishal Chawla, a fashion entrepreneur and one of India's greatest beauties. She first appeared in a social magazine in 2019 at the age of 19, and she has lived in London since she was a boarder.

She currently attends the esteemed Courtauld Institute of Art, which is a division of the University of London and focuses on art history and conservation. Given that Bengali greats like Nandalal Bose and Jamini Roy are known to adorn Kalyani's walls, it sounds like an extension of her mother's tastes.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla and ex-Vishal Chawla are parents to Tahira Tara Chawla (Instagram/@kalyanisaha)

Tahira Tara Chawla has sworn to continue her mum's fashion panache

Is it surprising that Tahira would be on our list of styles given that Mother Kalyani's closet is stocked with eye-catching items by Raj Mahtani, Anamika Khanna, and Dior? Tahira believes that her passion for vintage began when she was still in school.

On weekends, she and her classmates would go charity shopping, and she was always the least fortunate to locate treasures. She nearly gave up until she discovered an amazing Diesel leather jacket at a West London vintage store. She wore it for around five years in a row. Tahira initially started thrifting and looking for clothes that everyone would wear when she started second-hand shopping. However, Tahira believes that vintage shopping is practically your best option today, and we are much more aware of what we are purchasing due to concerns about sustainability. Clothing products that you can't get elsewhere are frequently available for a fraction of the price. Reclaimed fashion is more popular among her age and has helped to conserve the environment while also fostering a fresh feeling of individualism and self-expression.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla's daughter Tahira Tara Chawla (Instagram/@tahira_tara)

Kalyani Saha Chawla's daughter Tahira is a London denizen

In 2018, Tahira received her high school graduation from Marlborough College, where she completed her education. Later, in 2021, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from The Courtauld Institute of Art with a degree in Art, History, Criticism, and Conservation.

Tahira began her work as an intern for two months at Lulu and Sky Brands Private Limited. For two more months, she worked as an intern with Equus Advertising Company Ltd. During her internship, she worked at Christie's, EvolutionSK, Vadehra Art Gallery, Christian Dior Couture, Rezon Luxury Silverware by her mother, and Karanjawala & Company. For just over a year, she worked part-time as a Graduate Ambassador at Unibeez.

After working as an intern at Frieze, she became a full-time Social Media Coordinator at MyArtBroker. Before eventually joining Saatchi Yates, where she is presently employed as their Sales Associate in London, Tahira worked as their Account Executive for more than a year at AI PR.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla's daughter Tahira Tara Chawla (Instagram/@tahira_tara)

