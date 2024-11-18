Ezra Sosa calls out ‘DWTS’ rule changes amid decline in dance quality

'DWTS' pro Ezra Sosa says the show's rules 'have gotten looser and looser each year'

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 has brought in several new rules aimed at maintaining the quality of dance routines and enhancing performance finesse. Despite these efforts, the show has, over the years, loosened certain regulations—especially in ballroom styles like the quickstep—potentially impacting the overall standard of the dances. Many fans have noticed a decline in the quality of 'DWTS' routines, with one major reason being the show’s apparent disregard for its guidelines.

In a recent TikTok, a 'DWTS viewer' asked a question that’s likely crossed many fans' minds, saying “Are couples allowed to break hold in the middle of a quickstep now?” The query sparked discussions among fans, including a response from 'DWTS' newbie pro dancer Ezra Sosa, who said, “The rules have gotten looser and looser each year! Back then it wasn’t okay but now it is.” Ezra’s observation highlighted how judges, who previously penalized contestants for breaking hold during quickstep performances, seem to have eased their strictness. Judges like Carrie Ann Inaba, known for docking points over minor missteps, appear to be more lenient in recent seasons. This change raises questions about whether 'DWTS' is sacrificing its reputation for precision to allow more flexibility in performances.

'DWTS' newbie Ezra Sosa highlights how the show's rules have loosened over the years (@tiktok)

What is the Lift Rule on 'Dancing With the Stars'?

'DWTS' has a well-known lift rule that prohibits lifts in traditional Ballroom and Latin dances, staying true to the roots of authentic ballroom competitions. The rule is designed to follow guidelines set by the NDCA. This regulation ensures fairness for all contestants, particularly for those who may find lifts more challenging. In a 2017 Facebook post, Carrie Ann Inaba explained, "It keeps it fair for competitors of all ages and abilities to compete on our show."

DWTS's' lift rule prohibits lifts in traditional Ballroom and Latin dances(Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Why Instant Dance Challenge should no longer be a part of 'DWTS'

The Instant Dance Challenge on 'Dancing With the Stars' requires contestants to learn their dance and song just minutes before performing live. After the song is revealed, contestants hurry to change costumes and use the commercial break to refine their moves.

However, in 'DWTS' Season 33, the segment highlighted a lack of preparedness, as contestants struggled with basic steps despite competing final weeks. The dances lacked precision, and the judges seemed hesitant to issue low scores, even after noticeable mistakes. It appears, that while the challenge was refreshing to witness, it still lacked the correct execution.

The Instant Dance Challenge on 'Dancing With the Stars' requires contestants to learn their dance and song just minutes before performing live (ABC)

Are celebrities responsible for 'DWTS' losing its spark?

'Dancing With the Stars' seems to be losing its spark, with one major issue being celebrities struggling to master choreography. Many stars face challenges with balance, and coordination, resulting in poor dance quality. While skilled celebrity contestants like Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Grey shine, others like Jerry Springer, Anna Delvey, and Denise Richards, who lack prior dance experience, visibly struggle. The demanding choreographies often prove too difficult, leading to noticeable mistakes on the dance floor.