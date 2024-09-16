Emmys 2024: Matthew Perry fans furious after awards show makes massive ommission

The 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony sparked confusion among fans and industry insiders when Matthew Perry's name was absent from the annual Memoriam segment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 2024 Emmy Awards took a moment to honor the television industry professionals who passed away this year, but one notable name was conspicuously absent from the tribute and that was Matthew Perry. Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom 'Friends,' died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. His sudden and unexpected death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans around the world mourning the loss of a talented actor and comedian. It was one of those moments that none of us saw coming.

However, Perry's name and image were noticeably absent during the Emmys' annual memoriam segment on Sunday, September 15, which pays tribute to industry professionals who have passed away in the past year. This oversight has left many fans and fellow celebrities scratching their heads and taking to social media to express their disappointment and confusion.

Fans bash Emmy for neglecting Matthew Perry in the Memorium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Many fans took to X to share their feelings about the situation. One user said, "You forgot someone in your in memorium! Matthew Perry helped to change the industry and he was a great human and he deserved to be recognized tonight! Shame on you. Less jellyroll, more CARING about the people actually in your industry!"

Hey, @TheEmmys and @TelevisionAcad



You forgot someone in your in memorium!

Matthew Perry helped to change the industry and he was a great human and he deserved to be recognized tonight! Shame on you. Less jellyroll, more CARING about the people actually in your industry! pic.twitter.com/McfxyZaeFb — Estella Havisham#🟦🇮🇱 (@estellahavish11) September 16, 2024

A furious fan wrote, "Think they forgot about Matthew Perry? How do you forget about Chandler Bing?" "Shame on you TheEmmys for not including Matthew Perry in this year’s In Memoriam, given he passed away AFTER last year’s Emmy Awards!!" shared another fan.

Think they forgot about Matthew Perry? How do you forget about Chandler Bing? — Nole95 (@MattNole95) September 16, 2024

Shame on you @TheEmmys for not including Matthew Perry in this year’s In Memoriam, given he passed away AFTER last year’s Emmy Awards!! #Fail — Suzanne McKenna (@🏡) (@Shoregirl333) September 16, 2024

One user tweeted, "On the Emmys tonight they just played a tribute to the television people who died this year and very notably absent was a tribute to Matthew Perry. That's a huge oversight. They really blew it. Shame on them," while another commented, "Where is the Matthew Perry tribute? Was he included in the last broadcast? Regardless, I’m disappointed."

On the #Emmys tonight they just played a tribute to the television people who died this year and very notably absent was a tribute to Matthew Perry. That's a huge oversight. They really blew it. Shame on them! — Yotes 2.0 on the way (@CoyotesAvs12) September 16, 2024

Where is the Matthew Perry tribute? Was he included in the last broadcast? Regardless, I’m disappointed. #Emmys — Eileen Huck (@eileenahuck) September 16, 2024

Did the Emmys really snub Matthew Perry?

'Friends' star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing dubbed himself Mattman ahead of death (Instagram/@mattyperry4)

The 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony sparked confusion among fans and industry insiders when Matthew Perry's name was absent from the annual 'In Memoriam' segment, but the Academy has clarified that Perry was already honored earlier this year due to the Hollywood strikes, which caused the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony to be held in January 2024, which a lot of fans seem to have missed, where he was remembered alongside other late industry professionals, and as per tradition, the Academy only includes tributes for individuals who passed away between the previous year's ceremony and the current one, therefore Perry was not included in this year's segment, similarly to André Braugher, who also died in 2023 and was recognized in the January ceremony.

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online