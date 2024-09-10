'X-Men '97' loses Emmy Award for best animated series, here's why

While everyone expected 'X-Men '97' to win the award for the best-animated series, this underrated Netflix show bagged it instead

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a surprise turn of events, 'X-Men '97' lost the Outstanding Animated Program award at the Creative Arts Emmys. Despite being a top contender, the show was beaten by a lesser-known Netflix series called 'Blue Eye Samurai'.

The Primetime Emmy Awards won't air until September 15, but some winners have already been announced. Unfortunately, 'X-Men '97' wasn't one of them. The Television Academy announced this news via X on September 8, where they uploaded a post that read, "The Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program goes to Blue Eye Samurai. Congratulations!" The show's loss in the animated program category is a major disappointment as fans don't even seem to recognize the show that won the Emmy!

Why did 'X-Men '97' lose the Outstanding Animated Program award to 'Blue Eye Samurai'?

A still from 'X-Men '97' (@disney+)

The Emmy voters fell in love with Blue Eye Samurai's bold and daring approach, blending adult animation with live-action elements in a way that felt fresh and exciting. But that wasn't the only reason it stood out - the show had already racked up an impressive collection of awards before even getting to the Emmys, including nods for Character Design, Storyboard, and Production Design.

So, what made 'Blue Eye Samurai' truly special? For starters, its stunning visuals transported viewers to a vibrant and immersive world set in Edo-period Japan. The talented voice cast brought the characters to life with a lot of depth to their arcs, making it easy to become invested in their stories, and at its core, the show's innovative storytelling explored complex themes and ideas in a way that felt both authentic and captivating. It's no wonder the voters were won over!

What is 'Blue Eye Samurai' about?

A still from 'Blue Eye Samurai' (@netflix)

Imagine being forced to hide who you truly are, just to survive. That's the world of 'Blue Eye Samurai', a gripping animated series set in ancient Japan. 'Blue Eye Samurai' is a powerful story about a woman named Mizu, a fierce and talented swordswoman living in a time when being different is dangerous. She is half-Japanese but hides her true self to avoid being judged. Mizu is on a mission to fight against the people who hurt her, including her father. Along the way, she faces tough challenges and explores what it means to be herself.

The creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green brought together an incredible team, including legendary voices like George Takei and Brenda Song. This show is a wild ride, full of action, drama, and heart. The show also explores big themes like identity, community, and fighting for what's right. With a talented cast of voices, 'Blue Eye Samurai' brings Mizu's journey to life in an action-packed and heartfelt way.