'Emily in Paris' Season 4's cliffhanger ending sets up potential Season 5, and we can't wait for it

Netflix hasn’t confirmed 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 yet, but it’s hard to see them canceling such a popular show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 aired on Thursday, September 12, wrapping up the show's first-ever two-part season. The Netflix series returned with fresh faces, a new setting, and a Roman holiday for Emily, and the season even featured a special appearance by France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. Emily has now said goodbye to Paris and hello to Rome. After breaking up with Gabriel, she set out to enjoy her time with her new boyfriend, Marcello. However, things took a turn when her boss, Sylvie, arrived and almost ruined everything.

Luckily, things worked out and now Emily gets to run a new office in Rome for her company, Agence Grateau. This means she'll be staying in Italy for a while, which has made Gabriel sad. So, will the show now be called 'Emily in Rome'? Or will she go to Paris and try again with Gabriel, who just got a big award for his cooking? Now, if you are curious about what's next for Emily, here's what we know about 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 so far.

Is 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 in the works?

A still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix/@carolebethuel)

Netflix hasn't officially confirmed 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 yet, but it's hard to imagine they would cancel such a popular show. The numbers are promising, too— 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1 was watched for 792 million minutes in the US during its first week alone. Those are impressive numbers! Even though it's slightly less than 'Emily in Paris' Season 3, Netflix might be waiting to see how 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 performs before making a final decision.

Either way, there are a few hints that 'Emily in Paris' might be returning for another season. Back in May, someone paid €250,000 to appear in Season 5 (which might start filming in mid-2025), according to a report by Variety. The show's creator, Darren Star, offered the role, but Netflix hasn't officially approved 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 yet. We're keeping an eye out for updates and will keep you informed as soon as we hear more!

What would 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 be about?

A still from 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 (@netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 left us with many unanswered questions and we’re hoping for a new season to arrive as soon as next year. Emily is now in Rome, running a new office and working with her boyfriend Marcello's family business. Mindy is back in Shanghai for a singing competition, while Camile wants to be a single mother. Meanwhile, Gabriel is heading to Rome to win Emily back, but she's happy with Marcello. But if you're concerned about Emily's move to Rome, it isn't forever.

The show's creator, Darren Star, says she'll return to Paris and split time between both cities, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. We might even see more of 'Emily in Rome' in Season 5—who knows? There could be new storylines, like meeting Alfie’s girlfriend. For now, we'll have to wait and see what’s next for Emily and her friends.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 trailer