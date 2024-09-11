'The Circle': Top 5 insufferable contestants on Netflix's reality show

The worst players on 'The Cirle' don't appear to get along with others, cause problems, or miss the mark

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The seventh season of 'The Circle', a surprise popular reality competition series on Netflix, is coming shortly. Players have a solid understanding of which techniques work and which ones don't after six seasons. However, things haven't always been this way. This makes it not shocking that some of the worst competitors are from the show's inaugural season.

However, in later seasons, there have also been players who, whether they were playing as themselves or using a false identity, didn't provide their best effort. Even when the profile photo and other details of their genuine identity are hidden, the finest players walk a fine balance between speaking what the public wants to hear and performing as truly themselves.

However, the worst players don't appear to hit the mark, stir things up, or get along with others.

Parker Abbott's 'memoir' on 'The Circle' met a sad ending

In 'The Circle' Season 4, Parker Abbott was the worst player in the game. She chose to portray her 56-year-old father, but it's obvious that she didn't conduct any study to make sure the role would be credible.

She was utterly unaware of references that someone her father's age would have understood. To be fair to Parker, any 21-year-old would find it challenging to aspire to be like someone who is over twice their age and from a different generation.

However, that also led some admirers to wonder why she had first decided to play her father.

What cemented the deal was Parker's performance as a well-educated elderly guy who didn't understand the term "memoir." Rather than waiting for the conversation to progress so she could gain some context, she sent a message asking what it meant, which raised a massive red flag.

Almost everything Parker said, and how she said it, revealed that she was a catfish. Parker would have been better off playing the game herself.

The first person to get voted off in The Circle's history

Alana Duval, who made history by being the first person to be voted out of 'The Circle' in the United States, seemed to lack comprehension of the game's objective. She concentrated on surface-level talks rather than developing meaningful connections with individuals.

She even formed a group known as the "skinny queens," which immediately raised suspicions among the other women who wanted to develop deeper relationships.

In general, Alana was inconsistent and unlikable. Declaring before the game that she wished to refute the myth that models were conceited, she subsequently concentrated on discussing physical attractiveness primarily in all of her talks.

Alana felt out of place on one of the cutest reality competition series.

Alana Duval from 'The Circle' Season 1 (Instagram/@alanaduval)

Alex Lake and his stereotypical alter-ego on 'The Circle'

Fans noticed something unsettling about Alex Lake in 'The Circle' Season 1, who was portraying Adam, a younger, more conventionally attractive, and manly person. During his season, he was one of the most despised players by the fans, who didn't enjoy his seeming forced eccentricity and incessant focus on generalizing what a guy like Adam may be like.

Adam occasionally stuck his foot in his mouth and didn't fully connect with the others.

Alex focused largely on surface-level talks he thought someone like Adam would engage in since he went into the game believing that individuals who looked like Adam couldn't possibly be good, honest, and kind. Alex had the chance to defy the stereotype of eccentric, geeky males in a way that Shubham accomplished so masterfully. However, he chooses to maintain unfavorable stereotypes about men who resemble Adam instead.

Alex Lake from 'The Circle' Season 1 (Instagram/@a__lake)

Too many sisters spoiled 'The Circle' broth

In 'The Circle' Season 3, Ava and Chanel Capra played together, albeit Ava's character was illogical. Having a second person present to bounce messaging ideas off of didn't assist; in fact, it made things more confusing.

Ava was left wondering how she would react, and not in a good or significant manner.

Later, when they were able to play as a player's clone, Blue Michelle, the two showed an even more hilarious side. Fans still detest them, though, because of the chaos they caused in the real Michelle's game.

Given that this was the hand they were given to continue playing, it isn't entirely their fault. It is acknowledged that the sisters were effective in tricking others into thinking they were the genuine Michelle and the clone was the fake.

However, each of the two female players may have performed better if they had played alone.

Ava and Chanel Capra from 'The Circle' Season 3 (Instagram/@avacapra)

Awkward mother-son pairing on 'The Circle'

In 'The Circle' Season 1, Ed and Tammy Eason portrayed a mother and son, which was the oddest combination. Since they would play as one or the other quite differently from how they would play together, it didn't make much sense.

Furthermore, it was embarrassing to see a kid flirt with ladies as his mother watched, offering him conversation starters and emoji or hashtag suggestions.

The combination didn't make much sense and unnerved spectators, yet it appears that it was included in the game to provide an intriguing twist. Ed would have performed better if he had played alone.

Tammy and Ed Eason from 'The Circle' Season 1 (Instagram/@tammyeason12)

