‘Emily in Paris' Season 4 finally does justice to one fan-favorite character

Paris, France: One thing that all of us can collectively claim is that Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) is the real soul of 'Emily in Paris' and continues to shine brilliantly in Season 4 Part 2 of the show. While we got very little of Mindy in Part 1, thankfully Part 2 refrains from making this error as she shines through and through, and with jaw-dropping growth as well, which makes her character more blossoming.

In Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Mindy encounters a variety of emotions, from sadness to being rejected but in the end, she gets the opportunity of her lifetime, which can offer her career a new path and ideally that route will lead to tremendous success for her.

Why did Mindy Chen get ousted from Eurovision in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

Paul Forman and Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

We have seen how Mindy has been battling ever since she came into the relationship with Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman). While at first, everything was looking fine, soon it became evident that Nicolas, while loving Mindy, had his sights on the CEO position of JVMA, but never had I ever anticipated that he would become the cause for Mindy's ejection from the Eurovision tour in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2.

It turns out that Nicolas utilized Benoit’s song in one of his company's product commercials, which was strictly illegal, thus eliminating Mindy's ticket to fame. Not only that, but her relationship with Nicolas also hits rock bottom when Mindy becomes aware of his controlling behavior. Nicholas informs Mindy that her poor portrayal in media can jeopardize his chances of becoming CEO, causing her to realize that he is just like her father, who also sought to control her behavior, and as destiny would have it, both split up.

What opportunity does Mindy Chen get in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

Ashley Park and Lily Collins in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

After being eliminated from Eurovision and breaking up with Nicolas, Mindy travels to Rome to see Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), where she confides in her best friend. Emily encourages her best friend to finish her song. Mindy finds inspiration in Emily's remarks and ends up performing the song on the streets of Rome with many tourists recording her.

The next day, Mindy has the biggest surprise of her life when she discovers that her singing rendition has gone viral, and she is given a chance to judge a music show titled, Chinese Pop Star, which she regards as something bigger than Eurovision. A blessing, indeed.

How will this new opportunity help Mindy Chen in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

Now, one thing I'd like to praise the creators for is how they've kept Mindy's character true to herself as she was at the beginning of the series. I mean, we've seen her go through everything, but she still has aspirations and self-esteem, and she has never given up on them.

Furthermore, it was terrible to witness her continuously getting so close to her aspirations but falling through at the last minute. With this new chance to be a judge on a music program, Mindy's career will finally take off, and it will undoubtedly promote her career while also providing her with visibility that will open the door to other opportunities.

Overall, it was about time Mindy got her due since she had suffered under the shadow of ill luck, but with this new chance, things are now looking up for our beloved character.

