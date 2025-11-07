Emilia Clarke returns to the big screen in stylish rom-com — with a multiverse twist

Get ready to witness the greatness of Khaleesi once again as Emilia Clarke is all set to appear in a rom-com flick, 'Next Life,' with Edgar Ramirez. Written and directed by Drake Doremus, the comedy-drama will follow Clarke's Ivy, who faces a major life crisis when she is forced to navigate parallel universes. While the release date of the movie is yet to be confirmed, the makers recently dropped first-look images of the movie, making the wait for it harder than expected.

Set against London's modern jazz scene, the movie follows Ivy, who falls for Diego (Edgar Ramírez) in one universe, a man who pushes her to chase her dreams, while in another she reconnects with Noah (Jack Farthing), a partner who offers stability and a clear future. As per reports, Rocket Science is handling international sales and will present the film at the upcoming American Film Market, while CAA Media Finance represents US rights, as per Deadline. Notably, 'Next Life' is produced by Elika Portnoy, Gleb Fetisov, Ben Pugh, Kate Buckley, John Palfrey Smith, and director Doremus, with Clarke also producing through her company Magical Thinking Pictures.

The film's score is composed by four-time Oscar nominee Dan Romer and marks the screen acting debut of Femi Koleoso, drummer and leader of the award-winning Ezra Collective. Rocket Science CEO Thorsten Schumacher calls the film a stylish, emotional crowd-pleaser that celebrates passion and London's vibrant music scene, with standout performances led by Clarke. Director Doremus' work resume boasts projects like 'Zoe,' 'Like Crazy,' and 'Equals,' while producers 42 have previously made 'Military Wives,' 'The Courier,' and 'The Silent Twins.' Talking about Clarke, the actress recently spoke to HELLO! at the Global Gift Gala, where she turned heads in a black Alexander McQueen gown.

Speaking from London's Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel, the 39-year-old actress revealed she has big plans for her 40th birthday next year, saying, "I will celebrate with the biggest party that has ever happened," she smiled. Clarke served as an honorary chair at the event alongside her mother, Jenny Clarke MBE, and Chair Maria Bravo, founder of the Global Gift Foundation, which supports children and families in need.

Clarke and her mother also run the brain injury support charity SameYou, which the gala helps support. Clarke also teased her upcoming projects, saying she has "a few things coming out… a TV show, and then a small indie movie." When asked who she'd like to collaborate with next, she didn't single out any names but expressed her hopes, sharing, "So many people, I couldn't name them all, but just to continue to work… the directors I admire."