'DWTS' star Ilona Maher reveals the bizarre reason she would become the next 'The Bachelorette'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' star Ilona Maher has been single for quite some time, and fans are eager to learn more about her dating life. A viral social media post recently claimed that Ilona Maher would be appearing on ABC's 'The Bachelorette'. Fans were excited by the rumors and eager to learn more about the athlete.

However, the speculations were quickly debunked when Ilona herself addressed the rumors. During her latest appearance on ABC's 'Good Morning America', she set the record straight and expressed her excitement about the idea of choosing from a pool of over 25 potential suitors. Ilona shared, "I don't know if I could do it," adding that it might be "too much." She further noted that she would join the ABC show if they offered her the gig and claimed, "I will do that for America." Ilona further noted, "I will date 30 men for America if that's what you really want to see."

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher reveals the real reason for being single

Ilona Maher joined 'DWTS' Season 33 soon after winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Ilona already had a busy schedule and the ABC show gig has forced her to put dating on the back burner. However, she's been too tired and busy to dive into the dating pool anytime soon.

Ilona recently shared with Access Hollywood that her romantic life could be 'better' if she had time. She noted, "Here’s the thing. All I do is dance, I eat, I go home and sleep, then I go home and dance again. I'm driving home on a Friday night, everyone's out having fun, not me. I’m going through the jazz steps in my head. It could be better."

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher reflects on dating in the future

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher has often joked about her dating life on social media, leaving fans eager for her to find her soulmate. However, she recently revealed that she may dive into the dating pool soon in the near future and join dating apps. However, Ilona has previously teased that she was looking for love in the Olympic village in a hilarious social media clip.

Ilona Maher joked that she would love to find her partner on an athlete-based version of 'Love Island', even dubbing it the Olympic villa. The ABC show star captioned the video, "So if anyone's looking, I'm ready for love." Ilona further noted, "just seeing if these millionaire athletes want to be with someone whose main form of flirting is roasting."

Ilona Maher hopes to find a partner but gets crushed

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher was hoping to find her potential partner during the 2024 Paris Olympics as athletes from all over the world stayed together. She was thrilled to explore dating and shared a video saying, "I cannot wait to get into the Olympic Villa, it's gonna be a crazy summer."

She added, "Honestly, I’ll probably be the fittest bird in there." Ilona's high hopes were sadly crushed after she failed to find her better half. However, she didn't return with all disappointment as she did win a well-deserved Bronze.