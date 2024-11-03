From fraudsters and 'biased' judges to clunky instant challenges: Why this season of ‘DWTS’ has been a dud

An instant challenge prompted the contestants to prepare for an impromptu performance on 'DWTS'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This season's 'Dancing with the Stars' cast seemed to dive headfirst into an instant challenge that was a little out of their depth, so much so that the question must be posed if the show's producers missed an opportunity or made a huge misstep. An instant challenge -- one that requires fast choreography and execution -- can be exciting, but such a routine does need a certain level of skill, which this particular group just doesn't really seem to possess.

The cast this season just doesn't have the depth of dance skill that other seasons had. Some of them have potential, but over all, the performances have been ho-hum.

Last season had a diverse range of talented dancers who could easily adapt and thrive under pressure. Contestants like Ariana, Jason, and champion Xochitl would have done very well in instant challenges and raised the bar on the level of competition. This year, instead, with the few individual performers such as Chandler and Joey, the rest seem to be at a disadvantage.

An instant challenge at this stage seems out of place. With many contestants still trying to find their feet, added pressure for a high-stakes challenge will only lead to mediocre performances that frustrate not only the dancers, but also the audience. You can't really expect spectacular choreography from those who are still learning their skills, and that might lead to disappointment.

A better way of doing this would have been to increase the level of challenges gradually, ensuring contestants grow and improve in the course of the season.

Returning to the trio format, whereby a professional experienced dancer is paired with contestants, would have facilitated conditions such that skill levels are balanced and, at the same time, learning and entertainment occur hand-in-hand. In retrospect, 'DWTS's instant challenge this season may have been a miscalculation.

Producers should analyze the strengths and the weaknesses of the cast and plan accordingly in terms of challenges to keep the interest of the competition going and make the contestants feel empowered, not overwhelmed. If the idea is to entertain the audiences, as well as help the contestants, challenges need to be more strategically planned.

'DWTS’ Season 33 star Anna Delvey’s casting was called-out by many celebs

Anna Delvey, the infamous scammer, became an ultra-polarizing figure when she was cast as a contestant on Season 33 of 'Dancing with the Stars'. The show faced serious backlash from some celebrities and fans alike over the decision to cast someone with such a controversial past in a family-friendly show.

Critics believe that having a convicted fraudster and thief on the show sent the wrong message about accountability and rehabilitation. They do feel that any platform such as 'DWTS' should be left for those that have an uplifting story to tell, rather than one who has gained notoriety through hoodwinking others.

‘DWTS’ Season 33’s ‘over-scoring’ puts panel under scanner

Judges of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 seem to be receiving some serious heat for what many viewers describe as "over-scoring". A recent example was the performance by the duo of Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, who received a score of 28 for their Halloween performance that included a contemporary routine.

While Dwight's effort earned him a standing ovation from Derek Hough and praise for the Halloween theme, the actual execution of the dance was criticized as lacking finesse. Despite such shortcomings, they got a perfect 10 from Carrie Ann Inaba, raising eyebrows among viewers who did not think the score matched the performance. This inflates the score, setting tongues wagging about the judges' criteria and whether they were partial to some contestants, which may damage the competition's integrity.