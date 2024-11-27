'DWTS' Season 33 runners-up finally did something they failed to do all show

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 partners Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten bagged the runner-up spot after weeks of intense competition. The finale wrapped up with a series of recaps, and fillers combined with stirring and surprising performances. Ilona and Alan showcased their immense talent in the finale and earned their first-ever perfect score of the season.

The dancing duo performed Freestyle to Chappell Roan's 'Femininomenon' by District 78 ft Mona Rue and it was commendable. Ilona and Alan became the leading performers of the ABC show with their powerful redemption performance and Freestyle. They blew live audience as well as the judge's minds. Ilona wanted to inspire her female fans with her performance and she flawlessly empowered them.

The freestyle was fantastic but they were behind on the judges' scoreboard to grab the winning trophy. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson have notably won the ABC show receiving the highest combination of judges’ scores and viewers' votes during the semi-finals and finals. Ilona and Alan might not have bagged the coveted winners' title but they did win the viewers' hearts.

Who bagged the third spot during 'DWTS' Season 33 finale?

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong bagged the third spot during the finale followed by Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in fourth, and Danny Amendola and Witney Carson in fifth. The duo were the well-deserved finalists and they definitely nailed their redemption and Freestyle performances. Chandler and Brandon's Jive to 'APT.' by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars received a standing ovation from the audience.

Chandler proved that she is a fighter and used her soul to maintain high energy throughout the performance. The routine was electric and received the deserving perfect score. Additionally, Chandler and Brandon became the first ever black couple to reach the 'DWTS' finale. They also paid tribute to the Black artists that came before them through their Freestyle.

'DWTS' stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten delivered perfect redemption Jive

'DWTS' stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten performed a Jive to 'Shake A Tail Feather' by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers and flaunted perfect moves. However, the judges seemingly did them dirty and snubbed the duo for the perfect score. They received 27 out of 30 points grabbing the third spot on the judges' scoreboard.

The duo's impeccable synchronicity was on point and their timing was perfect without a single mistake. It was a true redemption dance and Carrie Ann Inaba was right to say that "the redemption is yours."

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher posts a heartfelt note for dance pro Alan Bersten

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher was thrilled to reach the finals and thankful for her dance pro partner Alan Bersten. Just before the finale, she took to her social media and shared a sweet video montage featuring a series of candid moments of the duo. She shared, "Dear Alan, no matter what happens, whether we win or lose, I will forever cherish our time together."

She further added, "I didn’t come onto the show thinking I’d make a connection like this. You are the best dance partner I could have hoped for." However, Alan took to the comment section and called Ilona 'worthy' and 'one of a kind'. He recognized the fact that Ilona inspires "So many people." He appreciated the ABC show to couple up him with Ilona and confessed that he couldn’t have asked for a better partner or a friend.

