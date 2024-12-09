'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4 Preview: The reckoning of Sisterhood has arrived

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 offered us a look into Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen's (Olivia Williams) disturbing past, uncovering the roots of what shaped them into the formidable forces they have become. Though the flashback made for an exciting episode, it deprived us of our favorite character- Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel). His absence was deeply felt, but don’t worry, he’s set to return with a major bang in Episode 4 of 'Dune: Prophecy'.

In the HBO series, Valya is driven by her motive to put a Sister on the throne but her plans suffer a setback with the arrival of Desmond Hart. As they locked horns during their first confrontation that resulted in a big-time embarrassment for Valya, we know that the drama is only going to amp up from here onwards.

What to expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4?

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Shortly after Episode 3 was aired, Max dropped the trailer of 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4, giving us a sneak peek into all the things we can expect ahead. The trailer shows Desmond Hart influencing Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong), urging him to harness Hart's powers to consolidate his rule.

On the other hand, Valya is anxious after Hart resists her voice. She now has to gather all forces within the Sisterhood to tackle the upcoming threat that could lead to the downfall of the Sisterhood. The chaos multiples when the sisters gather for an exercise and strongly feel that the reckoning has arrived.

Meanwhile, Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) is also brewing a secret in House Corrino. Earlier in Episode 2, we saw him stealing blueprints of the palace and now in the trailer of Episode 4, he tells Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), "You have to burn everything down before you save it." Hart also warns the House about a predator among them. Could it be Keiren? And what is he up to? Guess, we'll have to wait for a little longer to find this out.

Watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4 trailer

When and how to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4?

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4 is titled 'Twice Born'. It is scheduled to air on HBO next Sunday, December 8, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET. The episode will have the usual runtime of one hour. Fans living in the United States can stream 'Dune: Prophecy' on Max. Those living in the United Kingdom need Sky or Now TV subscriptions.

Three episodes of 'Dune: Prophecy' are currently available to stream on Max