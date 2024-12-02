'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 leaves us with three big questions

'Dune: Prophecy' offers us a flashback into Tula and Valya's lives but leaves us on major cliffhangers

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3

'Dune: Prophecy' hits a pause button on Valya Harkonnen's (Emily Watson) newfound rivalry with Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) and transports us to her early days when House Harkonnen was shunned by the Imperium for an alleged cowardly act during the Battle of Corrin. Valya, being a rebel, wasn't ready to accept this fate and decided to do something about it.

The episode also revealed a dark side of Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), one that took us completely by surprise. Both sisters, together, ultimately became a force to reckon with, climbing their way to the very pinnacle of Sisterhood. However, 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 has left us thinking about three major points.

1. What did Valya Harkonnen see during Agony in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3?

Jessica Barden as young Valya in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

The young Valya (Jessica Barden) initially refused to undergo the process of Agony when Mother Raquella (Cathy Tyson) asked her to. Instead, she left Sisterhood and returned home. Before her exit, Mother Raquella handed her Agony and told her that she must not return to Sisterhood without having gone through it.

Later at home, we saw Valya undergoing a self-administered Agony ritual to unlock her genetic memory. She was able to survive the process, thanks to her training and Tula's help. The episode doesn't reveal what she saw in the spiritual realm but it made her commit her entire life to Sisterhood, from which she earlier took an abrupt exit. We wonder what she saw about her ancestors.

2. Who's the young Atreides that Tula Harkonnen let live?

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 (HBO)

The young Tula (Emma Canning) had a relationship with Orry Atreides under a fake name. She made him fall in love with her and then killed him and his entire family as part of revenge for the murder of her brother, Griffin.

During the massacre, she allowed a child to live and asked him to run away. Now, it has led us to wonder if that Atreides child is Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason), Swordmaster of House Corrino. Since, in the present timeline, there's only one Atreides, I believe we have got our answers.

3. Will Tula Harkonnen save Sister Lila in 'Dune: Prophecy'?

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Even though Lila couldn't survive the Agony in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, Tula is just not ready to let go of her. She mourns for the most part of the episode until she comes up with an idea to revive her. By the end of Episode 3, we see Tula using Raquella and Valya's genetic indexing computers and administrating a carefully regulated dose of spice to save Lila.

Even though Tula isn't Lila's mother, she is ready to go to extreme lengths to save her. We'll have to see in the next episode if Tula succeeds in her mission to save Lila.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 is now streaming on Max