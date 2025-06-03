Former pro dancer was ‘hurt’ by Julianne Hough’s dig at her ‘DWTS’ win — and she’s not letting it slide

Sharna Burgess felt her 'DWTS' Season 27 win was undermined, and Julianne Hough’s 'undeserving' comment was the last straw

Julianne Hough, who is a former pro, former judge, and now a co-host on 'DWTS', has never shied away from speaking her mind. In a recent interview on 'Watch What Happens Live', when Hough was asked, "Has there ever been a 'DWTS' winner you've strongly disagreed with?" While Hough took a minute to respond, fellow-guest Mickey Guyton quietly name-dropped in her ears, and Hough said it loud, "I think she has an answer." When the host pried further, Guyton blurted out, "I just said, Bobby Bones." Hough replied, "I agree with you,” Julianne told Mickey at the time. “And I think it's because of the fan base. It's all about the fan base of that show. He was not the best dancer.”

It didn't take long for the word to reach the winning duo of season 27, pro Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones, who had a lot to say. As reported by E! News, on a podcast named, 'Between Us Moms,' Burgess shared how the criticism stung, “It also sucks that of all the incredible seasons I had, I’m remembered as the win that no one wanted. I think even Julianne was recently in an interview saying, ‘The win that should never have happened out of all 33 seasons was Bobby Bones.’ It just sucks." Expressing her feeling on being robbed of her victory, she admitted, "It does hurt a little bit because I wish I could have left a good legacy, like a beautiful legacy, on Dancing With the Stars after my time. But it’s ok.”

Despite her hard work, Burgess was not called back on the show for season 33, which she thinks is a result of her criticism of the show's casting of an NFL player who was also accused and suspended in case for child abuse case. The aforementioned outlet reported Burgess' confession, "I shared my personal opinions as a mother on how I felt about a particular contestant on the show that had been charged with child abuse of his 3-year-old at the time,” Sharna explained. “And when I shared it as a mother, I was a year into motherhood.” Despite the tension, however, she is willing to be back on the show: "If they did ask me, I think I would love to have one more season there with everyone as a way to button it up,” she shared. “After 14 years on the show, it doesn’t feel like it was a beautiful way for it to end after so much love and so many memories."

Bones also shared a video on Instagram addressing the comment, "I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that," he acknowledged. "Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show, but I can't dance now, couldn't dance then." He then clapped back at Hough and Guyton and said, "But you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it's not evil or an empire, but me and you! We did it together."

He continued, "I'm the greatest champion ever. I didn't say I was the greatest dancer, but the greatest champion ever. I'm the man of the people. I'm the man that you guys selected, but Mickey Guyton, what? Julianne Hough, you're cool," he said before concluding, “I’m a terrible dancer, I was a terrible dancer, but they changed the rules after I left because the fan vote was so good.”