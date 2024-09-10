Does Alanna Gold really own Pioneertown? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star under fire over ownership claim

The official social media handle of Pioneertown has called out 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Gold over her claims

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Gold took the internet by storm with her claims about owning the entire Pioneertown on the Netflix show. Additionally, Netflix also promoted Alanna's claim widely about owning the Pioneertown as a part of her story on the show. However, the official social media handle of Pioneertown has called out both Alanna and Netflix over the claims.

Alanna only owns 2.5 acres of Cosmic Ranch in Pioneertown not the 640 acres of the historic place. Pioneertown social media criticized Alanna, saying, "The baseless claims by Selling Sunset's Alanna Gold that she "owns Pioneertown" undermines 78 years of internationally celebrated film, arts and cultural history." The statement continued, "These claims belittle generations of artists, neighbors, nature lovers, community members, musicians, small business owners, and otherwise magnificent people of Pioneertown." The Pioneertown Gazette also revealed that Alanna has a "small minority non-controlling interest in an entity that owns six of thirty-five parcels in the Mane Street area, constituting less than 1% of Pioneertown's total 640 acres." The statement concluded with a clarification, "The claim that she owns the "entire town" is verifiably false."

Who originally owned Pioneertown?

Pioneertown was established in 1946 by a group of Hollywood investors, including actors Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, Curtis, Philip N Krasne, Russell Hayden, and the Sons of the Pioneers. The town is located in the Morongo Basin region of the High Desert in San Bernardino County, California, and was previously used as a film set.

The movie set was created to replicate an 1880s Wild West-style town and was designed to allow entertainment personalities to both live and work at the same location. Over 200 productions have been filmed at the location and the property is now open as a tourist attraction and hosts weddings. Currently, Pioneertown has over 400 residents and is privately owned by over 100 independent parties.

How much does it cost to stay at Alanna Gold's Cosmic Ranch?

Alanna Gold's Cosmic Ranch is open for visitors 365 days a year and is located near Joshua Tree and Palm Springs. The Netflix star's property is available for rent on Airbnb with a minimum booking of two nights at a cost of around $500 per night. The rental offers a luxury hideaway with multiple amenities.

However, viewers can also stay in a tent or bring an RV to the Pioneertown Corrals. Pioneertown Motel also offers a comfortable stay where prices start at $175 a night and a stay at the Rimrock Ranch will cost two nights for $292.

'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold made a 'home away from home' in Pioneertown

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Gold admitted on the Netflix show that she wanted a 'home away from home'. The reality star purchased her modern vacation home for $650,000 in 2020. The property holds a unique charm with an old-west image.

The reality star grew up in a small rural area called Nobleton just outside of Toronto. However, Pioneertown's values, desert air, and sense of community remind her of home. Additionally, Alanna had a first date with her husband Adam Gold at Pioneertown.