‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins dream vacations and $29K — but one wrong guess leads to massive heartbreak

Contestant’s $40K miss on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ leaves fans split over a tricky bonus puzzle.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers love to root for underdog victories and gasp at last-minute heartbreaks. On the November 27, 2024 episode, contestant Adam Wredberg gave them both in a single night. The player stormed through the early rounds of the long-running game show. He secured thousands in cash and luxury vacations, only to fall short of a six-figure finish after stumbling in the Bonus Round. The moment left fans deeply split. Some rallied behind him and blasted the puzzle as “too tricky,” while others argued he simply buckled under pressure. From the very beginning of the episode, Wredberg looked like he had what it takes to dominate.

Wredberg buzzed in on the very first puzzle of the night, seizing an early lead that set the tone for the rest of the game. His sharp instincts and quick reflexes kept him one step ahead of his competitors throughout the first half of the show. By the Mystery Round, his winnings had already started piling up. He walked away with $13,100 in cash and a Tahitian cruise, a combination that put him firmly in the driver’s seat. But Wredberg wasn’t done yet. In the Express Round, he pushed his luck further, solving the prize puzzle and picking up another once-in-a-lifetime getaway. This time, it’s a guided Trafalgar tour of America’s National Parks valued at nearly $10,000.

He finished the regular portion of the game with an enviable total of $29,900, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. The win secured him a spot in the Bonus Round. For the final challenge, Wredberg had to choose from the game’s signature categories. He landed on the quirky ‘What Are You Wearing?’ The choice proved more daunting than it first appeared. Joined onstage by his brother Andy and sister-in-law Jessica, he stood alongside host Ryan Seacrest, who guided him through the last steps before the clock began ticking. After pulling his Golden Envelope, Wredberg was presented with a three-word puzzle. The usual set of ‘R, S, T, L, N, E’ letters appeared, and he confidently added M, F, G, and O to the board. That left him staring at the phrase: M _ F _ N _ _ _ L O T _ E S

At first glance, it looked like he had the outer words figured out. But the center word proved elusive. In the tense ten-second countdown, Wredberg tried variations such as “My fun clothes” and even joked with “my funcles,” according to Market Realist. Unfortunately, none of his attempts matched the correct solution: “My Fancy Clothes.” The blunder meant Wredberg missed out on an additional $40,000. The prize would have doubled his total haul and pushed him close to the $70,000 mark. While Wredberg handled the loss with admirable composure, the audience reaction quickly spiraled into debate once the clip hit YouTube and social media. Fans immediately took sides over whether the Bonus Round puzzle was fair.

On one end, sympathizers argued that the phrasing was too vague and the word “fancy” didn’t stand out under the high-pressure conditions. But others weren’t ready to give Wredberg a pass. Critics suggested the puzzle was perfectly reasonable and that his guesses were so close he should have sealed the win. Despite the missed opportunity, Wredberg walked away with a prize package that would make most contestants envious. Nearly $30,000 in cash, plus trips to Tahiti and America’s National Parks, is no small feat for a night’s work.