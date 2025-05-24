‘The Voice’ fans furious after Season 27 finale as stronger singers lose to Adam David: 'Literally messed up'

"I want to put out some music and go on tour. I want to play. I want to play for audiences and not, you know, empty rooms," Adam David shared.

It seems like 'The Voice' fans aren't happy with Adam David winning Season 27 of the NBC singing competition. After weeks of intense competition, David from Michael Bublé's team was announced as the winner during part 2 of the grand finale that aired on May 20. To clinch the coveted title, David defeated Renzo, who was on John Legend's team; Lucia Flores-Wiseman, who was on Adam Levine’s team; Jadyn Cree, who was on Bublé’s team alongside David; and Jaelen Johnston, who was a member of Kelsea Ballerini’s team. After his victory, David walked away with a cash prize of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Even though David proved that he deserved the victory with some stellar performances on the show, the fans of the show felt that other Season 27 contestants were more worthy of the coveted title. One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Even while I happen to be proud of Adam, I honestly believe that Jadyn was robbed, as she should have won this season. #TheVoice."

Even while I happen to be proud of Adam, I honestly believe that Jadyn was robbed as she should have won this season.#TheVoice — MQ2000 (@EternalSunriser) May 21, 2025

Followed by a second user who penned, "Spoiler Alert: just watched #TheVoice finale. There hasn’t been a worse vote in America since … November. The best 2 singers IMO finished 4th and 5th. Oh well, back to real life." Another user chimed in, "A few things about #TheVoice Finale… how did Renzo not only not win but finish 3rd?! Jaelen Johnston had no business being in the top 3. Also, Adam David is good, but definitely not the best. The best voice did not win this season. Voters need to get their ears checked…"

An outraged fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, “America, you got it wrong… AGAIN!! How DARE you vote off Lucia and Renzo? The country guy literally messed up in his final performance by forgetting the lyrics, and he was in the top 2?! This is total crap. Ugh, #TheVoice #TheVoiceFinale.” Another person noted, "Well, America failed again. Renzo was the best from the start and definitely didn’t deserve 3RD PLACE #TheVoice."

Following his big victory, David took to his Instagram page and reflected on his 'The Voice' journey. In addition to this, David thanked his fans for their unconditional love and support. "From the very first note of “Baby, I Love Your Way” to “Hallelujah,” I’ve poured my heart into every moment. Thank you for the love, the votes, the messages, and for believing in me every step of the way," David wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adam david (@adamdavidofficial)

During an interview with TV Insider after winning the 27th season of 'The Voice,' David candidly spoke about the finale by saying, “I was hoping that my name would be called." Later on, David also spilled the beans on his future plans. "I want to put out some music and go on tour. I want to play. I want to play for audiences and not, you know, empty rooms," David told the media outlet at that time. On the other hand, Bublé talked about his bond with David and said, "Adam and I have become really close. I was heavily invested in our friendship. I was [ultimately] much less worried about me not winning than I was about just wanting my buddy to win."