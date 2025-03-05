Is Meghan Markle returning for the 'Suits' spin-off? The former actress gives a cryptic update

With Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter making a return to 'Suits LA', could Meghan Markle be next?

Meghan Markle is spilling the beans on her comeback to the smashing hit series 'Suits'! For the unversed, Markle played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane in the USA Network show for nearly seven seasons. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in over 100 episodes of the fan-favorite legal drama before she became a member of the Royal Family. Not long ago, an announcement was made regarding a spin-off of the popular legal drama titled 'Suits LA.' At that time, fans of the show were eager to find out if Markle would join the Los Angeles-based spin-off.

In a conversation with People magazine in March 2025, when asked about the spin-off series and if she would be return, Markle had a short response. She said, "I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air." While Markle hasn't directly addressed the possibility of returning to the spin-off series, there’s still hope—especially with Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter set to make a comeback. Now that Markle has reentered the TV world with her new Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan', a return to 'Suits' remains a possibility. In addition to this, Markle also revealed that she took from the set of the show.

In the past, Aaron Korsh, well-known by the fans as the creator of T 'Suits', candidly spoke about the possibility of Markle doing a cameo in the show's spin-off 'Suits LA.' During an interview with People magazine, Korsh mentioned that Markle has an open invitation to reprise her role. “So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor. I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that. So I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back," Korsh said.

Markle's co-star Patrick J Adams has also previously stated that he would love to return to the screen with her. During an interview at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, Adams was asked whether he and Markle would consider rejoining the series. "Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA, they gotta fix some stuff," Adams said, according to the New York Post. In the same interview, Adams further added, "If we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people."

For the unversed, Markle bid adieu to the show 'Suits' before tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. At that moment, Markle's character is written out of the series. In the OG show, Markle's character, Rachel, shifted to Seattle after marrying her onscreen boyfriend, Mike Ross (essayed by Patrick J Adams). In an interview with BBC, Korsh quipped, "I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning. And I had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'Hey, what's going on, and what are you going to do?' So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out."