A rumored death in '1923' Season 2 would be a bigger blow than Kevin Costner’s 'Yellowstone' exit

Fans of the 'Yellowstone' spin-off '1923' have their fingers crossed over the fate of their favorite characters in Taylor Sheridan’s '1923' Season 2.

What made 'Yellowstone' stand apart from other television dramas is its high-stakes narrative that throws out some wicked curveballs. The premiere episode of 'Yellowstone' itself sets this tone with the death of a pivotal character, Lee Dutton (played by Dave Annable). The message was clear: that the things you will least expect to happen in Yellowstone's gritty world shouldn't be ruled out. This was again set true with the sudden demise of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

John's demise, the result of an offscreen feud rather than a storyline demand, made a huge impact that tanked the final season of the series and upset fans. In light of the same, fans of the 'Yellowstone' spin-off '1923' have their fingers crossed over the fate of their favorite characters. The trailer for '1923' season 2 which aired recently, stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in key roles. As per FandomWire, It hints that tensions would mount as new enemies and wealthy elites attempt to transform Montana into a luxury playground.

One thing is for sure: the stakes will be higher than ever. Reflecting on the same, a fan on Reddit predicted Ford or Mirren’s characters can bite the dust in Season 2. "We can expect a lot of death and maiming in Season 2 of '1923'. Since this is a Taylor Sheridan production, it’s likely to include an unexpected and/or major character... If I had to pick one, it would be Jacob. Cara dying might be the Taylor Sheridan curveball we have come to expect, though. This will be a final episode of death," the fans argued.

Chiming in, another speculated, "I think Jacob will survive, but Cara will be killed. Jacob survived like 9 gunshots last season and we already went through the suspense of whether he will live or not. Cara’s death would truly be heartbreaking and emotionally shatter so many of the main characters."

'1923' fans are gearing up for the major action as the 2-minute trailer also featured Spencer Dutton (played by Brandon Sklenar) and his wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), embarking on a perilous and long journey from Europe to the U.S. in the early 20th century, as per UPI. World War I veteran and big-game hunter, Spencer is determined to help his uncle Jacob (Harrison Ford) and aunt Cara (Helen Mirren) defend their family ranch from developers who wish to turn Montana into a "playground for the elite." The developers see Spencer as a threat and order his execution upon his return. Meanwhile, Alexandra is focused on reuniting with her love. We can also hear Cara’s voice in the clip, saying, "Anything worth having is worth fighting for," which hints at the many challenges the family will likely face.