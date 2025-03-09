Meghan Markle reveals one thing she took from 'Suits' set and why it’s so special: "The first episode..."

Amid rumors that Meghan Markle may return for 'Suits LA,' the Duchess is now revealing the one item she kept from the OG fan-favorite show

Meghan Markle shot to fame after portraying Rachel Zane on the USA Network series 'Suits'. During her latest interview with People magazine, the Duchess of Sussex candidly spoke about her experience working on the legal drama, which became a fan-favorite over the years. Along with this, Markle also revealed one special item she took from the set of the popular show. Throughout seven seasons of the show, Markle's character was known for wearing tight-fitted pencil skirts, flaunting her curves. And it looks like Markle knew just how important her attire was in building her sassy, confident character on the show.

In the interview, she revealed that the item she took was none other than the skirt. "It's a time capsule for me. I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That's the one thing I kept," Markle said. For the unversed, 'Suits', created by Aaron Korsh, aired from 2011 to 2019 on USA Network. However, once the show gained more popularity, it began streaming on Netflix, making it the most-watched show of 2023. The massive success of the show led to its spin-off, 'Suits LA'. In the same interview, Markle shared her candid thoughts on the new series, which debuted on February 25, 2025, on NBC. "I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air," she told the media outlet.

While Markle may have briefly bid goodbye to her acting career after her marriage to Prince Harry, she is back with a new lifestyle show on Netflix, 'With Love, Meghan'. The show premiered in February 2025, and it looks like Episode 2 is going viral for all the awkward reasons. During the March 5 episode of 'With Love, Meghan', Markle bluntly set the record over one major detail with Mindy Kaling, who made an appearance on the show. Kaling referred to the 'Suits' star as "Meghan Markle" several times and when the actress, 45, said, "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," Markle, 43, interrupted and corrected her. “It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” she clarified, as per Page Six. Talk about awkwardness.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’” Markle noted. “It just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’” Kaling replied, “Now I know. And I love it.” The Duchess of Sussex shared similar sentiments in an interview with People. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together,” she said about her 5-year-old son, 3-year-old daughter, and husband Harry. “It means a lot to me." “I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’” Markle continued. “I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Markle and Harry received their respective titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they married in May 2018. Their children were initially called Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. However, their titles were updated to Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and the ascension of King Charles III. The 'Deal or No Deal' alum also mentioned that her children do not appear in the series, though they are frequently referenced by their mother, according to Daily Mail.