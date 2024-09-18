Did Solange Kardinaly polish her quick-change skills? Watch 'AGT' Season 19 magician's unique finale routine

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Solange Kardinaly who is a Guinness World Record holder stunned everyone during finale

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: During the Tuesday episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 which aired on September 17, Solange Kardinaly was one of the top 10 finalists who gathered the attention of the viewers with her unique talent of quick clothing changes.

This gifted magician left the judges as well as the viewers in awe with her swift costume changes during the finale of the NBC show. For the unversed, Solange is not only a magician but also a talented designer who crafts all her outfits for her quick-change performances.

Talking of her journey on the show, Solange has honed her skills with every performance and has used her creativity and artistry to design stunning clothes for her acts. She has pulled all the stops to keep the fans entertained.

In the grand finale of 'AGT' Season 19, the magician showcased an exceptional new routine that she managed to curate during a limited span of time. After Sofia's performance came to an end, judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara gave her a standing ovation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell raves over Solange Kardinaly's quick change finale act

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell spoke highly of Solange Kardinaly's finale performance, calling it “incredible, incredible, incredible.” Along with this, Simon stated that the combination of quick change and magic is “so unique and popular.”

Heidi Klum praised Solange for incorporating a bunch of different elements in her act every week, meanwhile Sofia Vergara mentioned that Sofia's act was “so much fun to watch.” Howie Mandel shared that Solange had the potential of headlining a show in Las Vegas.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell gushes over Solange Kardinaly's quick change finale act (YouTube/AGT)

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Solange Kardinaly kept raising the bar with every performance

Solange Kardinaly, one of the finalists from 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, has managed to refine her quick-change skills with each of her astonishing quick change acts. Her unique and innovative costume transformations not only garner the eyeballs of the audience but also set a new standard for what can be attained in the field of entertainment.

Each time Solange steps on the stage, she stuns everyone with her creativity and skill. Solange’s extraordinary ability to switch outfits in the blink of an eye showcases her remarkable talent and dedication.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Solange Kardinaly kept raising the bar with every performance (YouTube/AGT)

What will the 'AGT' Season 19 winner receive?

The winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 will be walking away with a whopping cash prize of $1 million. In addition to this, the ultimate champion will also get the golden opportunity to headline a show in none other than Las Vegas.

Kelsey Jane's performance left judges (YouTube/AGT)

Tune in on September 24 on NBC at 8 PM ET to catch the results of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Finale.