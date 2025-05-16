Sofía Vergara calls Mel B 'a pro' as she shuts down feud rumors with unexpected praise: 'We had the...'

'AGT' host Erin Andrews told the duo, "You guys are amazing, and you are joking that you can't make out what each other is saying."

Sofía Vergara and Mel B have nothing but love for each other! The duo, who are set to grace the judging panel for 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20, grabbed major headlines for their rumored feud. However, it looks like the two are ready to put the chatter to rest as ahead of the big Season 20 premiere on Tuesday, May 27, Vergara is loudly and proudly expressing her admiration for the 'Spice Girls' alum

Sofía Vergara attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 17 Kick-Off Red Carpet in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

While Mel B has previously served as a judge on 'AGT,' this will be her first time sharing the screen with Vergara. During a chat with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Erin Andrews, Vergara and Mel B opened up about their camaraderie, where both of them can be seen heaping praises on each other. The 'Modern Family' actress explained about their bond, saying, "We had the best time from the beginning," to which Mel B said, "We really have...and we understand each other." However, in a twisted turn of events, Vergara jokingly said, "I don't understand her accent."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

Host Andrews then shifted the conversation to the duo's varied accents, saying, "You guys are amazing, and you are joking that you can't...you know...make out what each other is saying. How do you find the flow with each other, because you both have so much to say?" Vergara had the best response to the question as she heaped praises on Mel B, saying, "Because she is a pro." Mel B quickly jumped into the conversation, saying, "So are you." Vergara further continued, "Been doing it for so long...been doing it for six years, so I think we kind of, like, immediately knew...we know the show." Mel B added, "And we're girls' girl."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The hearty conversation came amid rumors suggesting both Vergara and Mel B shared a cold vibe on the 'AGT' set. Reportedly, during the March tapings of 'America’s Got Talent' auditions, a production source revealed tensions between Mel B and Vergara behind the scenes. While things appeared friendly on camera, the insider claimed, "Mel barely acknowledged Sofía when they weren't recording," as per The US Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

The insider further said, "But even though Sofia was right on the other side of her, they barely spoke or even made eye contact when the cameras went down." In one instance, the source said, "Mel would even get up and walk around to go talk to Simon or lean back and talk to him over Sofía but barely spoke or made eye contact with Sofía." The insider concluded, "She seemed to get along well with Simon and Howie off camera. And she got along with Sofía when cameras were on, but when they were off, very icy vibes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

Notably, during a May 14 appearance on the Today show with Howie Mandel and Terry Crews, Mel B opened up about why she left 'America’s Got Talent' in 2019. "I got kind of laid off and fired," she said with a laugh. When asked what brought her back for the show's 20th anniversary, she replied, "I mean, why not? It was perfect timing." Mandel jokingly chimed in that she returned because "she gets to work with me." On a more serious note, Mel B admitted, "You know, I thought, well, I love working with you guys." Mandel responded warmly, "I love working with you," while Crews added, "And we love you too, Mel."