‘AGT’ Season 20 countdown begins as fans get an exclusive sneak peek with the judges — with a unique twist

Thanks to NBC's new partnership, 'AGT' fans meet the judges even before the season hits the TV.

Since its debut in 2006, 'America’s Got Talent’ has always been one of the most beloved reality shows. After 19 successful seasons, NBC is now all set to premiere season 20 on May 27 in a way that no one expected. While the network is tight-lipped about the contestants and performances the new season will bring, it let slide a major detail, revealing Melanie Brown as a judge, alongside judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, while replacing Heidi Klum. As fans anticipated what would happen next, NBC made another interesting move. In a recent event, NBC introduced an avant-garde technology to give its viewers an early taste of what they can expect from the upcoming season.

According to NBC, it brought a high-tech, immersive experience for fans using holograms. Thanks to the network's partnership with Proto, on Wednesday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, AGT, a pioneer company that deals in holographic communication, fans could meet their favorite judges for the first time. The technology allowed fans to interact with life-size holograms of judges who beamed into Proto's futuristic display pods at the venue. It only got better; many fans enjoyed a rare opportunity to have real-time conversations with Judge Mandel, who appeared remotely from a top-secret location.

With less than two weeks left until the premiere, even the judges are counting down. Cowell didn't hesitate to share his excitement and said in an interview with NBC, “I’m really excited to meet the contestants who will grace the iconic stage this season." Recalling the amazing run of previous seasons, Cowell added, "Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. Two or three minutes can indeed change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special.” Summing it all up, he said, "Now, as always, I am excited to meet the contestants this year."

Fans can hardly wait, too. One fan tweeted, "I can not wait until May 27th when AGT comes back on." The excitement can be seen on Instagram; on the 'AGT' post captioned "2 Weeks, a fan wrote, “I’m so looking forward to watching my fave show for the big 20-year special spectacular." Can’t wait to see what you guys have planned for it.” Another added, “This is going to be an incredible season.” The third couldn't help asking, “Can I be on this show?”

Noting the buzz 'AGT' is already creating among fans is a clear hint that the new season is shaping up to be the most spectacular one yet. According to Deadline, 'Got Talent' holds the Guinness World Records title for being the Most Successful Reality Television Format, with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.