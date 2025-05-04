We're just glad X buzzers exist — these cringe 'AGT' auditions were hard to watch (for us and judges)

Not sure what these 'AGT' contestants were thinking but here's some of AGT's cringe-worthy auditions

'America's Got Talent' is set to return for its 20th season in 2025. With the show going strong for 20 whole years, 'AGT' has seen some jaw-dropping acts. However, wheat also comes with chaff, which means 'AGT' has also seen its fair share of cringey performances that annoyed the judges to such an extent that everyone unanimously buzzed them. However, such acts are what add to the entertaining aspect of 'AGT.' The audience loves to see other people fail; that's the sad reality of it. The producers know this and knowingly push such acts.

1. Kozo

As Kozo stepped on stage and an orchestral violin crescendoed in the background, the audience wondered what he would do. No one could've guessed what the Japanese individual's act would've been. Kozo slowly stripped off his clothes until he was left wearing nothing but a white suit with a huge 'H' sign in his hand. He then started to remote control a helicopter; by this time, both Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum​ had already buzzed him. Sofia Vergara buzzed him as well. However, things took a wild turn as Kozo sat on the ground with his rear pointing upwards with the 'H' sign placed on it. As he proceeded to land the helicopter on it, the audience cheered, with Howie Mandel even giving a standing ovation, but needless to say, Kozo was eliminated.

2. Jokgu and Aichan

Jokgu and Aichan are another absurd act where two women trained their chicken named Jokgu to play music. As the performance began and Jokgu was made to sit in front of a keyboard, the chicken had other plans as she started preening, least bothered by the instrument in front of her. The audience started booing as Shannon Myers and Seiree Arii tried to encourage Jokgu. However, something unexpected happened. Just when the judges were about to lose their patience, Jokgu started playing the national anthem of the United States, 'The Star-Spangled Banner.' Surprisingly, the chicken even progressed to the next round but was eliminated in the Judges' Cut, as reported by Fandom.

3. Sweaty Eddie

Sweaty Eddie's act felt like something out of a nightmare. With an absurd laugh at the end of every sentence, every word Eddie raised some red flags. As his performance started, he started making a sandwich. However, what seemed weird was that he didn't use his actual hands, as he had fake hands attached to him. Within mere seconds of beginning his performance, Sweaty Eddie got buzzed by Mandell, followed by all the other judges. Cowell was so taken aback by the performance that he just watched wide-eyed with no words to say.

4. Sethward

Sethward is perhaps the most recurring cringeworthy performance on 'America's Got Talent' and one that everyone knows that the show is in on. Each time, the comedian comes on stage with a weird costume and proceeds to crack lame jokes. While he always gets buzzed by the judges, the audience has a love-hate relationship with Sethward as he brings somewhat of some relief from all the serious acts. He even made it to 'AGT: All Stars,' as revealed in a report by Gold Derby.