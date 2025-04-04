A 17-year-old skipped graduation for 'The Voice' — she got a 4-chair turn to make it all worth it

"I think I made the right decision by coming here," a 17-year-old Shye Roberts shared on 'The Voice.'

For some people, 'The Voice' is not just a show but significantly much more than that! During an October 2024 episode of the NBC singing competition, a 17-year-old singer named Shye Roberts revealed that she skipped her high school graduation to perform on the show. However, it was worth taking the risk, as Roberts received an impressive 4-chair turn after performing a rendition of 'Superman (It's Not Easy),' by Five for Fighting, in front of the esteemed judging panel. According to the Daily Mail, while reflecting on her decision to skip her high school graduation to sing on 'The Voice' Season 26, Roberts said, "I think I made the right decision by coming here."

Gwen Stefani was the first coach to turn her chair for Roberts, and she had nothing but good things to say about the teen singer. "I need to seriously pray for a minute because I have not been this excited so far this season for an artist. The first few notes were so honest and genuine because God gave you that gift, and that's what happens when you have a gift like that. You're the perfect girl for my team! It's like I live for you. Pick me as your coach!" Stefani shared.

As per NBC, Michael Buble showered Roberts with a lot of praise and exclaimed, "I love your voice. You have this wonderful range, and we all, as coaches, feel that there are things each of us can bring to help you. The thing, though, that we can't teach you is something that you have. And that is that you're adorable. I mean that you are so sweet, and I'd love to take the journey with you. I think I can be a great help, and I'd love for you to pick my team."

Following that, Reba McEntire raved over Roberts's great vocals by saying, "Your voice is like butter. It is just so rich and creamy. I just loved it. Then it was a great surprise to hear you go on up with that power in your voice. I won last season, and I would love to have you on the winning Team Reba." When Snoop Dogg was asked to share his feedback on Roberts' performance, he said, "You were made for singing. You were made for everything that's about to happen to you. If you come on my team, I would love to help you grow into becoming who you fully want to be. I would love to be your coach, your mentor. Whatever you need..."

At the end of the day, Roberts picked Team Buble, and the coach was "happily shocked" by the singer's decision. At that time, Buble went on to say, "There was so much goodness pouring out of her that I was taken aback. Shye had a really unique and sultry voice, and I felt instantly that she had great potential in the music industry. [Reba, Gwen, and Snoop] are not just three coaches; these are three iconic, incredibly beautiful human beings. The fact that anyone would choose me over any one of them is always a massive, massive ego boost." For those wondering, Roberts ended her journey on 'The Voice' as the runner-up.