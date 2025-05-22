Michael Bublé’s sweet gesture to Kelsea Ballerini before 'The Voice' finale proves he’s the best mentor

Michael Bublé revealed a sweet gesture he made for debut coach Kelsea Ballerini right before the finale of 'The Voice' season 27. Throughout the season, Bublé guided the country legend through her first coaching experience, and the five-time Grammy winner bonded with him on a mentor-to-mentor level. "Kelsey Ballerini, who is literally becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet, and she's incredibly talented, and I wrote her this morning," Bublé disclosed during a red carpet exclusive with ExtraTV that he surprised her with a text message to calm her nerves before the final moments on the show unfolded.

"And I said you know you're so beautiful and you're so smart and you're so talented and the best part is you don't seem to know it, which makes you even more beautiful and uh, I think that genuine thing just makes people fall in love with you," he gushed filled with admiration for the 'Cowboys Cry Too' hitmaker. Meanwhile, Ballerini had previously expressed her respect for the victorious coach and her desire to emulate his approach when training her team's artists. In an exclusive with E! News, the 'Miss Me More' singer dished out a trendy vocal hack that she picked up from Bublé.

Ballerini confessed to using “Vocalzone" tablets for throat relief after 'Feeling Good' hitmaker advocated them. “I learned from Michael Bublé when I was filming The Voice. He was like, ‘Kelsea, try these.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re amazing.’ Apparently, everyone does it. I didn’t know," she told the famed publication during the 2024 CMA Awards while discussing their formidable bond. “It was awesome," she expressed about her first-time experience as a coach. "I’ve had a really lovely time, and I can’t wait to be in that seat out there now.” The 'Peter Pan' singer admitted that she discovered a new side of herself and developed a lot of self-awareness from lending her expertise on 'The Voice' panel. “It’s made me fiercely protective of the women,” she added.

The 'Mountain With a View' singer had a special message for "her boys squad" after completing a sensational season. She posted an adorable tribute to her fellow coaches on Instagram with the caption, "One of the greatest honors of my career to a be a coach on season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these absolute gems of humans," she wrote. Ballerini ended up close to Bublé in the finale as Jaelen Johnston from her team earned the second spot. Despite delivering a prodigious moment, she won't be returning for the upcoming season on the NBC reality talent show. As per The Sun, fans are feeling devastated about her exit, "Make Kelsea a coach every year, I don’t want her to leave #thevoice," an X user lamented.

"Damn I’m gonna miss Kelsea as a coach," a crushed fan expressed. "Kelsea's first season as a coach on The Voice, and she got second place. I'm so beyond proud of her," a netizen fawned over the debut mentor. Only time will tell if the multi-award icon will once again take control of the red swivel chair in future seasons.