We get why this singer made it to 'Voice' semi-finals — just wait until you hear her Soundgarden cover

Lucia Flores-Wiseman’s risky but stunning Soundgarden cover leaves 'The Voice' judges in awe

'The Voice' semi-finalist Lucia Flores-Wiseman never fails to impress the judges and fans! During the Live Semi-Finals episode of the NBC singing competition, which aired on May 12, Flores-Wiseman added a unique spin to a Soundgarden classic. For her performance, Flores-Wiseman decided to sing 'Black Hole Sun' and she managed to showcase her wide range in front of the judges Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. Following her performance, Flores-Wiseman received a standing ovation from the judging panel. At one point, Legend was seen nodding his head while watching the performance.

According to Loudwire, Carson Daly, the host of the singing show, gushed over Flores-Wiseman's performance and went on to say, "That was the most Adam Levine performance ever." When Ballerini was asked to share her feedback on the performance, she told Flores-Wiseman, “I think whatever you want to do with your voice, the opportunities are endless. I'm a fan. You're a star. You don't need me to tell you that. I'm excited to see what's next."

On the other hand, when we talk about Flores-Wiseman's coach Levine, he referred to her as the 'real deal.' Throughout her journey on 'The Voice', Flores-Wiseman has been guided by the Maroon 5 singer. During an interview with Deepest Dream, Flores-Wiseman raved over Levine and stated that she's grateful to have him as her coach. “Adam is very down to earth, and he does not lie, and he does not act for the camera. Adam, he really cares about the art and the person. I feel like I’ve connected with him a lot more each time that we keep on working together," Flores-Wiseman told the media outlet.

Flores-Wiseman further added, "He sees a special light in each artist. Adam has been so good at just locking into understanding what you need to hear from him in that moment. He a plethora of knowledge that he just really knows how to narrow it down per person.” When Flores-Wiseman was asked about how she feels about making it to the Lives, she replied, “Every now and then I’ll be like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m in this.’ But I also know, like I am deserving, and everyone who’s with me is deserving.”

When 'The Voice' uploaded the video of Flores-Wiseman's performance on YouTube, the fans rushed to the comments section and showered her with compliments. One social media user wrote, "So distinct, riveting. She weaved a web of enchantment & raised the bar for everyone. Her voice is also powerful, tho she had a fight with the music, it felt like a good balance in the long run. One of the best of the night." Followed by a second user who penned, "She has been a top pick since day one. Reliably stunning. She’s just soooooo cool in the best sense. Love!!!!!" A third user went on to say, "I think Lucia would sound amazing singing a Duffy song. Lucia's voice is unique and impressive! I'm just a fan, so she could sing the phone book and I would be here listening and enjoying it." Another netizen chimed in, "This is a masterpiece, Lucia rocked the hell out of that song. Just Epic!"