This top 5 finalist may go farther than her dad — both made it to 'The Voice' stage in different seasons

Jadyn Cree's father, Bryan Olesen, was on 'The Voice' Season 22 as a member of Team Legend and finished in third place

For Jayden Cree, life has come full circle on 'The Voice.' The member from Team Bublé, Cree, has mostly flown under the radar. But slowly and steadily, she climbed her way to the top. Without much surprise, she secured a well-deserved spot in the top 5. Now touted as a strong contender to win the season, Cree is proving she has what it takes to be a winner, perhaps even more than her father, who was once a contestant on the show himself.

For the uninitiated, Cree's father, Bryan Olesen, competed on 'The Voice' Season 25 as part of Team Legend, the TV Insider reported. Olesen impressed mentors and viewers alike and ultimately finished in third place behind Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders. He earned three chair turns in his blind audition and advanced through each round, winning the instant save to secure a spot in the finals. Cree also supported him throughout his journey, even singing with him on stage and joining him in a photo shoot. Offstage, Olesen was formerly part of a Christian rock band.

Talking about Cree's journey on 'The Voice,' the talented singer earned a chair turn from Kelsea Ballerini during her Blind Audition with Paramore’s 'Still Into You.' Though she had options, she placed her trust in reigning champion Michael Bublé, as per Collider. From the start, Cree remained consistent and true to her artistic voice, embracing a pop-rock identity that stood out in a season filled with diverse talent. In the battles, Bublé challenged her with 'Danny's Song,' which was in contrast to her usual style. Though it pushed her out of her comfort zone, Cree made the best of it and proved her adaptability, which earned her massive praise as she advanced into the next round.

Cree returned to more familiar territory in the Knockouts with a heartfelt Avril Lavigne track, once again showing off her ability to connect emotionally while staying true to her own style. However, it was during the playoffs that Cree made her boldest move. Rather than sticking with predictable 2000s pop, she chose the quirky 1980s anthem '99 Red Balloons' by Nena. Both Bublé and mega-mentor Sheryl Crow were mightily impressed, but not by the song, but by the risk Cree was taking. Her bold choice also showcased that she was fearless and capable of surprise. Finally, Cree's risk paid off, and she proved herself beyond simply being 'reliable' and became a genuine contender for the win.

Notably, Cree's playoff song may not have felt risky to her, but it was a bold choice for the audience, and it showcased her artistic identity and long-term vision. Unlike some peers with bigger voices but unclear direction, Cree knows exactly who she is and where she's headed, aligning herself with the emotional, alternative-pop lane of artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. At just 24, and with music in her blood thanks to her father Olesen's past on the show, she's positioned not just to reach the finale but potentially to surpass him and win. With star quality and stellar vocal talents, her future looks brighter than ever.