Adam Levine’s ‘The Voice’ Playoff decision could backfire in the worst way — and cost him the win

'The Voice' Season 27 finale is just around the corner! Throughout the entire season, many talented artists have stunned the esteemed judges Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé, as well as the fans, with their spectacular performances. When we talk about Levine, he had the strongest singers on his team while entering the Playoffs of the NBC singing competition. At that point, the Maroon 5 frontman had five extraordinary artists on his team who specialized in different genres of music. The five singers who strengthened Team Adam were Ethan Eckenroad, Britton Moore, Conor James, Kolby Cordell, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman.

However, things took a turn when Levine had to pick only two singers to advance to the Live round. During the Playoffs week, country singer LeAnn Rimes, who served as the mega mentor for his team, gave some valuable pieces of advice to the contestants to help them perform to the best of their abilities. However, at the end of the day, Levine had to make a difficult decision based on the Playoff performances of the singers.

In the episode, Flores-Wiseman, who was the first artist from Team Adam to take over the stage, sang a heartbreaking rendition of 'In My Life' by The Beatles. Shortly afterward, James wowed everyone with his power-packed performance of 'Pink Pony Club' by Chappell Roan. Following that, Cordell gave it his all while singing 'Finesse' by Bruno Mars. On the other hand, Eckenroad knew that the stakes were high, and he stayed true to his artistry by performing 'The Night We Met' by Lord Huron. At last, Moore infused a newfound energy into 'Somewhere Only We Know' by Keane.

After their performances, Levine made a shocking choice when he was asked to select his final two singers. It appeared like Levine would surely pick Flores-Wiseman and either James or Moore. At first, Levine made the obvious choice and picked Flores-Wiseman. As per Parade, Levine gushed over Flores-Wiseman and exclaimed, “I think Lucia is one to watch because Lucia is a beautiful voice but a unique soul. Forget The Voice, I am a fan. I want to hear her record.”

Levine then surprised everyone when he chose Cordell as his second artist. Before revealing his second artist, Levine said, "This was a brutal one. But the second artist advancing to the Lives is Kolby." In a private confessional, Levine candidly spoke about his decision to pick Cordell and quipped, "Colby decided to become a big old star right in front of our eyes just now. I think that this guy can go on to win this thing. He's got the charisma. He's got the voice. He's got the swag. Going into the lives, Team Adam is extremely strong."

Once the episode aired, many fans were disappointed by Levine's decision and they expressed their same on social media. One social media user wrote, "I'm still very shocked he didn't pick Britton." Another heartbroken netizen went on to say, "Britton needed to win one of the spots."