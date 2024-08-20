Will the Nazgûl be in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2? Here's what we know

Season 2 of ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power' might unveil the origins of the Nazgûl

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate a return to Middle-earth. While the first season introduced beloved characters like Galadriel, Sauron, and the mysterious Stranger (hinted to be Gandalf), the Nazgûl, or Ringwraiths, remain absent.

Known from Peter Jackson’s 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy as Sauron's most feared servants, the Nazgûl's origins could be explored in the upcoming season. There’s growing speculation that Season 2 might delve into their backstory, revealing who they were before they fell into darkness. With tantalizing hints and theories circulating, viewers are keen to see if these iconic antagonists will make their first appearance, and whether they will be linked to any characters introduced in the previous season.

Who is Nazgûl? Will he be back in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'?

In 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', the Nazgûl, also known as the Ringwraiths, could soon make their debut. These fearsome servants of Sauron, known from Tolkien's lore and Peter Jackson's film trilogy, were once nine powerful mortal men who received Nine Rings of Power from Sauron.

The rings bestowed upon them immense power and immortality, but over time, they became corrupted and invisible wraiths, entirely under Sauron’s dominion. In J R R Tolkien's writings, particularly ‘The Silmarillion’, the Nazgûl are described as once-mighty kings, sorcerers, and warriors who, despite their initial glory and wealth, fell into despair and shadow.

They became phantoms, perceiving only the illusions conjured by Sauron, with their existence reduced to serving him in the realm of shadows. Scholars speculate that some of these men might have been powerful Númenóreans, given their significant role in Middle-earth’s history.

What is the Nazgûl's dark history?

The exact origins of the Nazgûl are not fully detailed in Tolkien’s work, but there are theories suggesting they were once great leaders from Númenor or other powerful regions. The Witch-King of Angmar, the most notorious of the Nazgûl, is well-known for his role in the Third Age, having founded the realm of Angmar and waging war against the Free Peoples of Middle-earth.

He was eventually defeated by Éowyn in the Battle of Pelennor Fields. Khamûl, another named Nazgûl, ruled Rhûn and was briefly the leader of the Nine after the Witch-King’s death. In 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, there is speculation that we might see the origins of the Nazgûl. Characters like King Pharazôn of Númenor, who becomes a tyrant under Sauron's influence, might be adapted into the story as one of the Nine.

Similarly, Kemen, Pharazôn’s son, or even Miriel, could potentially be reimagined as Nazgûl. There are also rumors that Adar, a character with a complex history with Sauron, could become a Nazgûl.

Additionally, Theo from the Southlands, who found a sword-bearing Sauron’s mark, and Waldreg, a known follower of Sauron, could be candidates for becoming Ringwraiths. Númenóreans such as Elendil and his companions are also possible candidates.

