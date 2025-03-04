Khloé Kardashian gets ‘turned on’ by Sean Evans’ cheeky comment on ‘Hot Ones’: “Keep talking...”

Khloé Kardashian playfully flirts with 'Hot Ones' host Sean Evans after he brings up a topic that really turns her on

Khloé Kardashian knows how to handle the heat—both in the kitchen and on camera. During a steamy June 2022 appearance on 'Hot Ones', the now 40-year-old reality star had a flirty exchange with host Sean Evans while taking on the show’s infamous spicy wing challenge. As the heat intensified, so did the conversation, with Evans, 36, taking a moment to compliment Kardashian—not just on her spice tolerance but on her stunning $17 million custom-built Los Angeles home. He said, “What I have to say is without hyperbole is the most organized and impressive kitchen pantry I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I don’t know if you’re flirting with me, but that’s the best flirting you could ever give me, complimenting my pantry,” Kardashian responded. “Whatever you want, you’re gonna get after this,” she added, stirring some laughter from the off-camera crew. She went on to explain that she aimed to reduce plastic use in her pantry, which led her to incorporate Lazy Susans. To match her monochromatic aesthetic, she even stained the wood in different shades. “But I love a good organized anything. It’s a big turn-on for me, as you can see. I don’t know if this is like lingering and getting hotter. I don’t know if it’s you or the wings,” Kardashian joked while gripping a glass of water, her pink-tipped fake nails in full view, as per EOnline.

“Oof, all right,” Evans said, fanning his head with his hands. “Or all this pantry talk. I think it’s the pantry talk,” Kardashian mused. “Keep talking organization and I’m good to go.” “We might have to de-fog this lens here before we move on to wing No. 3,” Evans playfully remarked while pretending to clean the camera. Kardashian’s remarks came as she re-entered the dating scene after her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, NBA player Tristan Thompson, had a child with another woman.

As of March 2025, Kardashian remains single and is not actively pursuing a romantic relationship. In a recent episode of her podcast, 'Khloé in Wonder Land,' she discussed with Scott Disick the challenges of dating as a single parent. Both agreed that their primary focus is on their children, and they prefer to wait until their kids are older before considering new relationships. Kardashian emphasized that her top priority is her children, and she is not interested in dating at the moment. "I feel like my kids are…yes mine are younger than yours but they’re just my top priority. And I don’t care about dating. I don’t know what will happen in a couple years or next year, I don’t know," the reality star said.

Khloe Kardashian is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin)

"But I’m not dating, I don’t care to. My focus is on just my kids. But I think if I wasn’t in my situation, I’d be like, ‘You’re so full of s**t.’ But I totally get it and to me, I think it’s the smartest thing." "Well look I mean, my youngest is 10, right? So in 8 years, he graduates high school. In 8 years, I’ll still be able to do my thing," Disick said. "I mean I feel like in 8 years, you and I both will find someone," Kardashian says, People reported.