When Khloé Kardashian’s prank on Kris Jenner on 'KUWTK' went too far: “It turned really bad...”

In the elaborate stunt, Khloé dressed as Kris and staged compromising photos of herself acting as her mother.

Momager and matriarch, Kris Jenner, is a sharp businesswoman who is not one to be easily fooled. But one prank by her daughter Khloé Kardashian once had her convinced she needed to get her bearings right and perhaps even check into rehab. The prank, which aired during Season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, nearly took a dark turn when Khloé dressing up as her mother, staged fake paparazzi photos. What started as a joke quickly spiraled out of control, with Khloé admitting, “It just turned really, really bad really soon.”

According to the Daily Mail, the elaborate prank was set in motion with help from Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian. The plan began with Khloé and Kim taking Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, out for dinner. The goal was to get Kris so drunk that she would forget the events of the night. Khloé, pretending to sip martinis, encouraged Kris to drink heavily. "Right now, the plan is to get her belligerently drunk so she essentially blacks out and can't really remember what she did tonight," Khloé explained.

After dinner, Kris went to bed, unaware that her clothes from the evening had been handed to Khloé by her assistant. Fully dressed as Kris, Khloé staged a wild photoshoot outside a liquor store. She stumbled through the parking lot, clutching a vodka bottle. She even climbed into a dumpster, while Scott took pictures. "It's gonna look so perfect that she won’t know if it was her or the imposter," Khloé said, confidently.

The next step involved leaking the photos to make them seem legitimate. Kris’s publicist, Christy, called her with the fabricated news— TMZ had the images, and they didn’t look good. Christy described the photos, telling Kris they showed her at a Malibu liquor store, visibly drunk and holding a bottle of vodka (her go-to choice of liquor). Kris, stunned and confused, tried to recall the details of the night, leaning on Gamble for answers. “I couldn’t be more mortified right now,” Kris admitted, convinced the photos were real.

As her panic grew, Khloé and Disick realized they had pushed the prank too far. “It just turned really bad really quick, and we just have to confess and come clean,” Khloé said. When the truth was revealed, Kris was left speechless. “Wow. I honestly don’t like you guys anymore,” she said, still processing the elaborate joke. Despite the stress, the prank succeeded in fooling her entirely, which Khloé proudly called 'the dream.'

This wasn’t the first time Khloé impersonated her mother. According to Fandom Wire, in the Season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she dressed as Kris for a similar gag. Along with her, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family engaged in a playful exercise where they impersonated one another during a dinner in Wyoming. Kris dressed as Khloé, wearing a blonde wig while Kourtney Kardashian came as Kim, sporting a revealing black outfit and oversized sunglasses. Kim, in return, took on Kourtney's persona. Kendall Jenner impersonated her sister Kylie Jenner, over-lining her lips and adopting her distinctive mannerisms.