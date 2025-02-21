Demi Moore turned into the 'Hot Ones' Queen as all fans had the same thing to say: "She barely..."

Demi Moore achieved the unimaginable when she appeared on 'Hot Ones' last year. The YouTube series dares celebrities to eat chicken wings coated in sauces that only get hotter with each bite, all while engaging in an insightful conversation with host Sean Evans. While most stars are left panting, praying for relief, Moore, handled the flaming task with ease. Viewers were astounded by her composure as she tasted the burning flavors as if they were fine wine.

Other than occasionally wiping her nose, Moore remained completely unfazed the entire time. The segment began with Moore sharing, "I didn't wanna set myself up for failure. Everyone who knows me knows that I love to eat spicy food, but that said, I don't know what I'm getting myself into here." When the interview neared its conclusion and Moore faced the hottest sauces, her face turned red, but she stayed calm, as reported by the Daily Mail. To celebrate her impressive endurance and to mark her birthday, Evans capped off the show by presenting Moore with an ice cream cake.

Moore's determination prompted a flurry of reactions on social media. Netizens dubbed her the new Queen of 'Hot Ones.' On YouTube, a fan remarked, “We all know Demi is a legendary actress, but this showed that she is equally sophisticated, approachable, and unflappable. I’m impressed!” Another added, “I’m so happy she has the spice tolerance this high because it didn’t distract her from speaking because, mama, believe me, listening to this incredible woman speak is a gift.” In a similar vein, a comment read, “She barely flinched at the bomb...I tried a drop of it and was dying for 30 minutes, lol. She's class.” Chiming in, another echoed, “I found a new deep respect for Ms. Moore! She took each sauce like a champ, commented on how they tasted in a sophisticated fashion, and never even touched the milk or water. Wow!”

Reflecting on her appearance, Moore later admitted that her biggest fear was that she would be labeled the most boring guest as none of the sauces got a reaction out of her. She exclaimed, "I flew threw it. I kept waiting for something that was gonna really do it. I didn't even take a drop of water...nothing."

Unlike Moore, actress Florence Pugh showed more caution when it came to the heat during her appearance. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, as she took more bites, beads of sweat formed on her forehead. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie during her stint on the show, joked about dying as she ate the hot wings. She said, “I am so scared...I have the palate of a 4-year-old and grew up eating mashed potatoes. So my tolerance for spicy food is extremely limited.”