'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story': Inside the Kardashians creepy relationship with Joe Francis

Joe Francis has been friends with the Kardashians much before he fled from the United States to avoid arrest. The founder of the controversial entertainment brand 'Girls Gone Wild' has landed in multiple legal troubles in the last two decades, including cases of pornography, abuse, tax evasion, and bribery.

Peacock, in its latest docuseries titled 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story, explores the rise and eventual fall of his entertainment brand under which he sold DVDs of young women willingly flashing their bodies in front of the camera. His former employees and victims go on record sharing their side of the story, while Francis too gives an in-depth interview almost after a decade. While his controversial multi-million dollar business model is the focus of the three-part docuseries, one can't truly ignore his deep ties with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters that continue to raise eyebrows to date.

When Joe Francis hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian

Joe Francis has been friends with the Kardashians for over nearly two decades now. Francis, in his 2022 Instagram post, revealed that the first-ever photoshoot of Kardashian & Jenner was done at his house in Punta Mita, Mexico. The date of the photo isn't mentioned but it is certainly from a time when they hadn't gone under the knife for cosmetic surgeries.

Francis claimed to have hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian during the same trip to Mexico where she met and started dating Scott Disick in 2004. At that time, he himself was dating Kim Stewart. "Did I have sex with Kourtney on that trip? Yes. Did I have sex with Kim Stewart on that trip? Yes,” Francis recalled his wild trip, “and interestingly enough, that is when Kourtney and Scott [Disick] met," he was quoted by Page Six.

Joe Francis and Kim Kardashian's controversial friendship

Francis and Kourtney continued to date for a while, but it's Kim Kardashian with whom he has a strong friendship. When, in 2015, an arrest warrant was issued against Francis for failing to comply with the terms of his bankruptcy agreement, he reportedly escaped to Mexico with his then-girlfriend, Abbey Wilson, and his newly born twin daughters. Despite the bad reputation he carried, Kim Kardashian allegedly continues to remain friends with him.

In 2016, Kim visited Francis's house in Mexico and made an Instagram post about it. "Nothing better than Joe Francis’s house in Punta Mita! Thank you for the best memories!" she wrote. She has paid him several visits since then. Even Kendall and Kylie Jenner have stayed at his property.

Joe Francis defends his relationship with the Kardashian - Jenner family

Given Joe Francis's extremely close relationship with the celebrity sisters, he has frequently come under the scrutiny of gossipmongers, with some alleging sexual involvement with his ex-girlfriend's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

In August 2022, he took to his Instagram denying any physical relationship with Kylie Jenner, as he wrote, "I am growing increasingly tired of your distortion of my relationship with the Kardashian -Jenner family. I am a loyal friend and family of the Kardashians & Jenners LONG before they were ever famous. I am proud to say I was an instrumental part of making them famous and helping make them successful, but that IS MY story to tell and THEIR story to tell ONLY. NOT yours. I am offended by any media connotation that I am somehow sexually involved with my ex girlfriend’s Kourtney Kardashian's little sister Kylie Jenner."

