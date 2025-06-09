Fans have a wild theory about who’s joining ‘The Voice’ — all thanks to Niall Horan’s cryptic photo dump

With 'The Voice' Season 28 set to premiere this September, Niall Horan is already back in the spotlight — and his latest Instagram post has only added to the buzz. On June 6, the singer and returning coach shared a 12-photo dump on Instagram, captioned “dumpy mcdumperson,” offering fans a casual, behind-the-scenes look at his life. While the post included everything from food pics to milestone plaques celebrating over 1 billion streams for 'This Town' and 'Slow Hands', one image in particular sparked serious speculation. The shot quickly lit up the comments section, with fans speculating about a possible collaboration — and the best part? Some even wondered if Horan was teasing a major 'Voice' update.

However, what truly caught fans’ attention was a photo of the former One Direction member alongside popular singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. The image immediately sparked speculation — not just about a potential musical collaboration, but also whether Kahan could be appearing on The Voice. "Noah and Niall collab?!” one user commented. Another added, "Niall and Noah? Oww omg." A third asked, "Niall and Noah? Is there a collab coming?" while another fan chimed in, "Are you and Noah Kahan making music? Well needed." An especially excited fan declared, "Niall and Noah, Niall and Noah, this is not a drill." But the speculation didn’t stop there — one user took it a step further, writing, "Guys, hear me out. Do you think Noah might appear on the voice?"

A fan quickly jumped to this: "I see it happening." While another said, "I would love to see Noah on the voice." Kahan, who shot to fame after the release of his 2022 album 'Stick Season,' fueled the collaboration rumors by leaving a comment on Horan's Instagram post that read, "Three hundred Negronis." Shortly afterward, one user responded to Kahan's comment by writing, “Song lyrics entering the chat? 😆." On the other hand, another user quipped, "New album title." One user commented, "Stunning Niall, we need your album quickly." However, as of now, there’s no confirmation of Kahan joining 'The Voice', and while fans are hopeful, it seems unlikely.

In the past, Kahan has candidly spoken about wanting to collaborate with Horan. In January 2024, the 'You're Gonna Go Far' hitmaker took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and noted that the two of them had suddenly started following each other on Instagram. At that point in time, Kahan tweeted, “Niall horan let’s golf or make some music, I assume the fans would prefer the second thing but just lmk.”

Niall horan let’s golf or make some music I assume the fans would prefer the second thing but just lmk https://t.co/1Voe4Mh4sT — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) January 24, 2024

During an interview with FM104 in Dublin, Kahan expressed his desire to work with Horan. “I would love to collaborate with my dear Niall, who I love, who’s a friend of mine now, and just feel like we should make something together. We talk about songwriting here and there, and I feel like we have very similar perspectives on it, and I think it’d be a really cool time writing a song with him," Kahan shared at that time, as per Entertainment Now.

When we talk about Horan, he confirmed that he's working on a new album in March 2025. In an interview with Golf Pass, Horan was asked, "What's the number one thing you're currently working on or excited about for the future?" to which he replied, "I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been like accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album." After Horan's latest Instagram post, fans have speculated that he might release his new album around the same time he returns to 'The Voice' as a coach for Season 28, which is set to premiere in mid-September.