Gal Gadot asks Jimmy Kimmel a steamy question in wild TV moment: "What do you think about my..."

Fans can't get over Jimmy Kimmel's priceless reaction to Gal Gadot's steamy question during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Gal Gadot essayed the iconic role of 'Wonder Woman' on the big screen after 75 years in 2016 for 'Batman v Superman', however, her casting upset the classic comic book fan club because they refused to believe in her 'sex appeal'. Comic enthusiasts thought she was too flat-chested to portray the 'sex symbol' role. The same year she appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and addressed the issue with a wisecrack one-liner. While discussing the film Kimmel remarked, "I have to say, I have seen the movie, and I know how seriously comic book nerds take this kind of stuff because I am one of them." Gadot instantly cut him off with her slapstick humor, "Really? What do you think about my breasts?"

Kimmel was left red-faced with the verbal ambush, he tried to maintain his composure and replied, "What!" then continued, "They look great, both of them." The 'Fast and the Furious' actress realized that the television host did not get her cue that she was referring to her on-screen persona and answered, "I was joking and it might be a bad joke. I thought you were leading to the fact that a lot of the fans had a lot to say about my breasts." According to Cinemablend, Gadot had earlier vented her frustration during an interview saying, "They said that I was too skinny and my b***s were too small. We always try to make everyone happy but we can’t."

Gal Gadot attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Wonder Woman' at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Kimmel was completely in shock when he learned that the comic fans had disapproved of Gadot, "Oh, they did? Oh, I didn't? You knew that. What's wrong with these guys? No, I honestly, I'll tell you what I do, the only thing I take issue with is you have a different costume. This is not the Wonder Woman costume that we know," he referred to the original American flag-inspired costume worn by Lynda Carter in the 'Wonder Woman' television series. The 'Red Notice' actress then revealed the real reason behind her differently designed costume.

"Two days after they announced that I'm gonna do the part, they brought me into Michigan to try on the costume, and I walked into this huge hangar filled with images of me as Wonder Woman, which was surreal, and then they got me into the fitting room, and then I tried the costume, and I was so happy, and so grateful, and thankful for being there, and doing this role, that I didn't say anything about the fact that it was so tight, and I literally could not breathe," Gadot confessed. She went on to reveal that the production team had to then work out another outfit.

The video has since gone viral garnering over 24 million views on YouTube, fans loved her humor, "She's so naturally flirty in the most innocent way it's mesmerizing!" a viewer gushed. "His Reaction!! You can tell that was not staged. He was completely caught off guard haha," a fan pointed out referring to Kimmel. "I've literally rewatched this clip a million times and still cannot get over Jimmy's reaction to Gal's question about her boobs! He was literally sweating!" an online user wrote in jest. "Jimmy is so shy, she is in control here. Such a smart lady," a netizen praised. In an exclusive with Interview Magazine, Gadot clarified that she was just doing her job and was not affected by the backlash. She said, “People will always have something to say because that’s the way people are. And it’s okay. But for me, it’s my job. It’s my career. It’s my art. Whatever I do, I take it very seriously and I do my research and I give it my best."