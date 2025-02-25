Gordon Ramsay getting touchy with Sofia Vergara nearly got him canceled: "You're enjoying that..."

During a 2010 interview, Ramsay repeatedly interrupted Vergara, mocked her accent, and made several sexual innuendos that left her visibly frustrated.

Gordon Ramsay, who is no stranger to controversy, once found himself in hot waters over his ‘inappropriate’ behavior towards Sofia Vergara. During a 2010 interview on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,’ Ramsay repeatedly interrupted Vergara, mocked her accent, and made several sexual innuendos that left her visibly frustrated. A resurfaced clip of the same has since gone viral, accumulating more than 45,000 retweets on X, as netizens slammed the celebrity chef for his conduct.

The segment began with Vergara joking about a previous skit where she had screamed at the top of her lungs. She asked, “Did I scare you guys? I never scream like that in real life. It was all acting.” As per People magazine, Ramsay, in a comment that many found inappropriate, interjected, "Only in the bedroom?" Soon, the conversation took another uncomfortable turn when host Jay Leno brought up a campaign in which Vergara had declared she would run naked down Sunset Boulevard if ‘Modern Family’ won an Emmy. As Vergara explained, “That’s ridiculous, I cannot run, I have bad knees,” Ramsay made an offensive remark about her breasts. He said, “Yes, you’ll knock yourself out.” As the interview progressed, Ramsay’s behavior became increasingly inappropriate.

Yeah I was outraged during the whole video and couldn't bare to watch it for a second time — kristysam (@kristyssam) January 9, 2019

When Leno showed a picture of Vergara enjoying a slice of pizza while on vacation in Italy, Ramsay mocked her eating habits. He exclaimed, “You seem like you’re enjoying that. You had a whole wedge in your mouth at one time? You haven’t heard of a knife and fork?” Vergara keeping a cool, responded, “You don’t eat pizza with a knife and a fork.” Undeterred, Ramsay doubled down, saying, “You just pick it up and stick it in.” Perhaps the most shocking moment occurred when Ramsay touched Vergara’s thigh without her consent. Uncomfortable, she yelled, “No touching!”

The resurfaced footage had netizens fuming. One slammed, “Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable.” In agreement, another added, “She straight up yelled ‘this guy does not respect me!’ in Spanish. Her body language is more than indicative of her uncomfortableness towards his presence.” Chiming in, a viewer echoed, “Nothing charming about Ramsay’s behavior here, sexist and dare I say racist undertone to it.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, “Gordon looked like that one guy friend who realizes his bro is getting all the attention from the girl so he makes cringy jokes and and tries to be in every part of the convo.”

Sofía Vergara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett)

Vergara, for her part, has time and again shown she is not one to tolerate disrespect. In a similar viral moment, she shut down Spanish talk show host, Pablo Motos, when he mocked her Colombian accent. As per Page Six, she remarked, “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?” Her fiery response left the host utterly embarrassed.