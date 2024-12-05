‘Creature Commandos’ introduces the Sons of Themyscira with a twist we aren't complaining about

Here's everything you need to know about the new take on the Sons of Themyscira in ‘Creature Commandos’

Warning: This article contains spoilers from 'Creature Commandos' Episode 2.

The new DC series 'Creature Commandos' has officially kicked off James Gunn and Peter Safran’s fresh take on the DC Universe, and it’s already making waves. The animated show introduces a mix of familiar faces and brand-new characters, with one of the standout groups being the Sons of Themyscira. Their appearance has raised plenty of questions, and for good reason.

In the first two episodes, we meet this mysterious group working alongside Circe, a powerful Amazonian sorceress with a sinister plan. But these Sons are nothing like their comic book counterparts. The show gives them a modern twist that makes them more grounded, and far more unsettling.

Who are the Sons of Themyscira in 'Creature Commandos'?

In 'Creature Commandos', the Sons of Themyscira are far from heroic. They’re a radical group helping Circe in her mission to take over Pokolistan, with the promise of eventually conquering Themyscira. Instead of being noble warriors, they’re portrayed as a militant incel group with a dangerous agenda. In one scene, a member complains about Themyscira being 'sexist' for excluding men, while another rants about 'woke feminists' and the loss of men’s rights. If that wasn’t clear enough, the credits even list Tony Cavalero as 'Incel Son', leaving no doubt about their extremist stance.

Who were the Sons of Themyscira in the comics?

The Sons of Themyscira originally appeared in 'Wonder Woman Vol. 4 #7' (2012). In the comics, they are male children abandoned by the Amazons and raised by the god Hephaestus. He teaches them to be skilled blacksmiths, and in return, they forge weapons for the Amazons. Eventually, they become soldiers and even fight alongside Wonder Woman, proving their worth despite their tough beginnings.

By turning these forgotten sons into a modern-day extremist group, 'Creature Commandos' gives their story a fresh, thought-provoking twist. This version of the Sons of Themyscira is a bold take on gender, power, and what happens when people are consumed by hate.

