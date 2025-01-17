Dakota Johnson's dress 'fell off' on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and she handled it in the most Dakota Johnson way

In June 2024, Johnson appeared in an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote her film 'Daddio' but the episode took an awkward turn.

Not too long ago, Dakota Johnson found herself in an embarrassing situation after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a TV interview. In June 2024, Johnson appeared in an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote her film 'Daddio' but the episode took an awkward turn when one of the floral straps holding Johnson's black dress broke. The incident happened as host Jimmy Kimmel played a clip from the movie for the audience. Soon after, Kimmel said, “Dakota, your dress just came unhooked! Are you all right? Should I get some scotch tape?” In response, Johnson who quickly held up her dress, blurted out, "My dress just fell off.”

Kimmel replied, “It seems to be hanging in alright. You just hold it, it won't be very long. By the way, you guys did a great job in this movie.” Throughout the whole interview, Johnson continued to hold the top of her dress at her chest while Kimmel diverted the conversation back to Johnson's film 'Daddio.' Kimmel in between, quipped, "Just hold the important part, there you go." Reflecting on her film, Johnson remarked, "The movie is really good."

To make matters more awkward, Johnson also shed light on a specific moment in the movie that showed an explicit photo of a pe***. "So there is this sort of ominous third character in the movie, you never see him, you never really meet him, and my character is texting with him the whole time, and he sends this d**k pic. And you know when we were casting the d**k pic, casting the d**k – there’s not a back stock of pe*** pics that are usable in movies,” Johnson explained, according to Decider. Kimmel, in response, joked, "I know where you can find a very big backstock of them,” to which Johnson responded, "In your phone?”

This is not the first time, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' alum has faced a wardrobe mishap on television. While making an appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' in January 2022, Johnson was seen struggling to sit comfortably in her red Magda Butrym minidress. During the interview, Johnson crossed her legs and placed both her hands on her upper thighs. At one point, host James Corden asked, "Are you okay? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?" As per People magazine, Johnson replied, "I'm okay. It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen," referring to her nude scenes in the 'Fifty Shades' movies.

Johnson also suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2016 People's Choice Awards. During the award show, she came on the stage to accept her award for favorite dramatic movie actress. She shared a hug with the presenter Leslie Mann which resulted in a major mishap. "Leslie just broke my dress. Well, it's not like nobody here hasn't already seen my boobs," she playfully said at that time. During an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Johnson recalled what happened at the award show. "I hadn't seen her in a while, so I hugged her. I hugged Leslie and then my dress broke and it was a two-piece, so my top almost fell off," Johnson said.