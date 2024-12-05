Disney's 'Snow White' dragged over 'terrible' casting and this time, it's not about Rachel Zegler

'Snow White' has been muddled in controversy ever since Disney first announced the project

Disney is making sure to keep the buzz solid around the live-action reimagining of 'Snow White' as the movie's official trailer is unveiled on Tuesday, December 3. Helmed by Marc Webb, the musical fantasy film will debut in cinemas on Friday, March 21, 2025. The trailer offers a glimpse into the magical world of Snow White, although the CGI-rendered seven dwarfs are garnering negative feedback.

However, beautiful and sexy Gal Gadot is once again the talk of the town as she receives major flak for her casting as Evil Queen. Gadot, who has been under public scrutiny for some time now, is playing the character of the classic villain in the magnum opus; however, the bits and pieces of Gadot's portrayal in the trailer have fans up in arms.

Fans are not thrilled with Gal Gadot's casting in 'Snow White'

A still from 'Snow White' (Disney)

When the trailer for the much-anticipated movie 'Snow White' gets released, fans flock to X to share their two cents on Gadot's soulless acting chops.

A fan said, "Gal Gadot is playing the Evil Queen in Snow White? Yeah nvm, hard pass for me." Another added, "Can't wait to see an actress that doesn't know how to act trying to be scary and evil (spoiler, she's already half there) and Snow White punching someone or being mean to people and saying some forced "b*d**" stuff because she's the cool and independent woman of the day."

Another added, "It’s built to fail from the very beginning. A toxic, unlikable heroine. An unbelievable premise that Gal Gadot would fit the bill as the evil queen. Dwarves that look like bad late 90’s CGI. The inevitable wokeness. I’m beyond disinterested." A fan shared, "Gal Gadot is not ugly by any means, but the Evil Queen is not giving the level of FACE I need her to!"

A fan shared, "It looks like Gal Gadot doing a poor cosplay of a walmart evil queen." Meanwhile, another added, "How did the evil queen universe downgrade so hard…. from having angelina jolie as maleficent to… gal gadot."

Why Gal Gadot is receiving backlash for 'Snow White'

Gal Gadot in a still from 'Snow White' (Disney+)

Gadot has been a part of super successful movies like 'Fast and Furious' and 'Wonder Woman.' However, over time, criticism for the actress's wooden acting has been circulating, which gained more traction with the trailer of 'Snow White.' The hate for Gadot's acting chops intensified with 'Heart of Stone,' which, despite having every ingredient to attain the superhit tag, fails miserably.

At that time, a chunk of viewers pointed fingers at Gadot's inability to carry a big-budget movie on her shoulders. Not only that, but fans also heavily criticized Gadot's lackluster acting skills, which mostly come across as her trying too hard. Gadot has also irked the public with her strong political stance. Primarily, her support for her home country, Israel, against Palestine has earned her an abundance of backlash.

'Snow White' trailer

